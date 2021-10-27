Create Cherished Moments with a ‘Wedding Journey’ by The Peninsula Bangkok

A unique new personalised ‘Wedding Journey’ launched by The Peninsula Bangkok celebrates not only the most special day in the lives of soon-to-be-married couples, but also creates unforgettable memories with their nearest and dearest in the days leading up to the big event.

There’s no denying that the bride and the groom are at the centre of every wedding ceremony and celebration. But when they look back on the magical occasion – long after the “I do’s” and honeymoon are over, and as they begin their life together – some of the most cherished memories they look back to are the special moments spent with family members and friends who shared in the planning and preparations of their big day. Mindful of creating memories for the wedding couple with their loved ones, The Peninsula Bangkok has devised a unique “experiences menu” that involves everyone, with a series of meaningful activities.

With The Peninsula Bangkok’s expert planning team in charge, it’s a given that every detail of a wedding will be curated with military precision – eliminating the stress factor for couples and ensuring they can truly enjoy their ‘Wedding Journey’. A big part of this are the days leading up to the ceremony, enabling couples and members of their wedding party to enjoy a number of very special activities together. These thoughtful, pre-wedding experiences have been specially devised to strengthen the bonds between the two families who are uniting.

It starts on a sweet note for the future couple with a gourmet chocolate-making workshop – guided by The Peninsula Bangkok’s culinary team – to create their own flavoured-filled chocolates together. Using only the finest chocolate from French chocolatier Valrhona, these chocolates can then be printed with their names or monograms, and beautifully packaged as giveaways for wedding guests.

In Asia, the tea ceremony remains one of the most significant wedding traditions, with the couple-to-be or newlyweds showing their respect to the elders in their families, and they in turn showing their acceptance of the union. The unique ‘Aroma Balanced & Harmonising Tea Workshop’ developed by The Peninsula Bangkok does just that, and more. The bride-to-be and her mother and/or mother-in-law also get an opportunity to learn about the many balancing and health-optimising properties of different herbal tea blends – with the help of the hotel’s expert herbalist, and using only the highest-quality organic tea leaves from Araksa Tea Garden (one of the oldest and most respected boutique tea plantations in Thailand). Then there’s also the option for the wedding couple to create their own unique tea blend to be served at the wedding reception.

Each participant in the tea-blending workshop is presented with a beautifully crafted keepsake Bridal Box. The box, specially designed by renowned Thai artist Phannapast Taychamaythakool, is decorated with whimsical illustrations based on the ancient love story of Cupid and Psyche. Inside the box is a collection of treasures associated with good-luck bridal traditions (something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a sixpence in her shoe). Among these are a delicate tea set made of limited-edition bone china, and two specially created teas: a “Bride’s Blend” and a “Groom’s Blend”, which are meant to be combined.

For the groom-to-be and his father, future father-in-law and groomsmen, a cocktail class is led by an experienced mixologist – a unique opportunity to craft libations using premier spirits, essences, fruits, and herbs. Naturally, this concoction will then be served to guests at the wedding reception.

Led by one of the hotel’s professional floral specialists, a floral arranging workshop provides the perfect bonding moment for the bride-to-be and her future mother-in-law. The experience begins with a scenic cruise along the Chao Phraya River to the famous Pak Khlong Talat flower market to select flowers and vases. After returning to the hotel, they will learn to artfully arrange the flowers, and then make a selection for the wedding-day floral decorations.

Renowned for its multinational chefs and the customised menus they create for wedding receptions, The Peninsula Bangkok’s culinary team works closely with the wedding planners to put on an intimate cooking class for the wedding couple and their families, which is followed by a food tasting and wine pairing to select the menu for the big day.

In addition to these specially crafted experiences, couples who take part in ‘The Wedding Journey’ are also spoiled with a host of other treats.

As a sumptuous pre-ceremony indulgence, The Peninsula Spa – a serene sanctuary of wellness and luxury with views over the Chao Phraya River – makes the ideal setting for wedding couples and their loved ones to relax and unwind, and to look their very best when the big moment arrives!

And as a real show-stopper, on their wedding day, the soon-to-be-married couple can make a grand entrance, arriving in style in one of the hotel’s posh Rolls-Royces.

Thoughtful and meaningful, every detail of The Peninsula Bangkok’s ‘Wedding Journey’ ensures that the joyous occasion becomes a lasting memory for the newlyweds and those closest to them, marking the glorious unification of two families.

Contact an event planner on +66 (0)2 020 2888, by email at [email protected], or by visiting The Peninsula Bangkok’s website.

This article first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Prestige Thailand.