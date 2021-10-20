Create Lasting Memories with a Luxurious Stay at Centara Samui Reserve

Elevate your holiday experience at Centara Reserve Samui. Formerly Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, the newly elevated property, is the inaugural luxury resort to launch under Centara Reserve—the brand’s collection of curated luxury hotels.

The newly renovated luxury hotel is privately located in Samui’s most exquisite corner, Chaweng Beach. It promises ultimate relaxation with unrivalled experiences and services specially reserved for guests—from resident photographer service, picnic on the beach and even a personal butler to cater to every whim.

Designed for the most refined staying experience, every detail has been carefully considered. The Reserve pillars are tailored to cover every aspect of the stay, including Reserve Culture, Reserve Touch, Reserve Space and more. With Reserve Time, guests can tailor their schedule to best suit their convenience, with 24-hour check-in/out, in-room dining and breakfast that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Meanwhile, Reserve Culture allows guests to enjoy ornate arts & crafts workshops and other authentic cultural activities during their stay.

Reserve Rooms

With 184 brand-new rooms in 13 different room types, Centara Reserve Samui retains its colonial design elements and Thai heritage while bringing in contemporary touches for the most pleasant stay. Designed to take in the lush tranquillity of the surrounding gardens and the azure blue ocean, every room opens to a spacious, ocean-facing private balcony and terrace.

Aside from the room types, ranging from ocean-view rooms to suites and villas, every guest will be pampered with an exclusive, luxury personal touch, including personalised bath amenities, premium coffee capsules and refillable minibars. Every room also comes with a sleep therapy clock to ensure that guests enjoy their stay even in their deepest slumber.

Some of the rooms include the Reserve Ocean Suites, which offer a spacious interior for families, while the Reserve Pool Suites and The Reserve Pool Villas allow guests to leap from the bed into the glistening pool to their heart’s content. For ultimate luxury, The Reserve Ocean Pool Villa, with its 501sqm interior and private direct access to the beach, elegantly embodies the essence of Centara Reserve Samui.

Reserve Gastronome

Beautiful memories are created during meals, and Centara Reserve Samui’s culinary offerings will not disappoint. The six dining venues each carry distinct characteristics, each rich with flavourful dishes made with the freshest local produce. At Act 5, guests can enjoy exquisite seasonal fine dining made with organic fresh herbs from the resort’s herb garden. End the meal with flair and head to The Gin Run, whose 35 handcrafted gin concoctions offer an immersive bar experience with a touch of finesse.

For authentic Thai cuisine, the open kitchen at Sa-Nga serves delicious Thai dishes and snacks with a modern twist. The Terrace, on the other hand, serves comfort food from every corner of the globe in a piazza-style dining venue.

As luxury island life also calls for outdoor dining, Salt Society is an effortless, sophisticated beach bar and kitchen not to be missed. This alfresco dining venue by the beach is perfect for a casual brunch. Another place perfect for a lounge out in the sun is the Pool Bar, where cocktails, beverages and scrumptious bites are served poolside and in-water.

That being said, for the most romantic and heartwarming dinner, Reserve Space allows guests to choose their dining spot, be it in-room dining or picnic down at the beach, to a glamorous BBQ to be enjoyed out in the open.

Reserve the best opening offers today

Aside from the packages below, Prestige readers may also redeem an exclusive foot massage offer at the hotel’s Main Pool for 2 persons with advanced booking required.

Reserve for You

With rooms starting from THB 5,900++ per night, Centara Reserve Samui is currently offering an opening package for bookings until December 31, 2021. The stay is applicable between December 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022. The package includes daily breakfast, room upgrade with early check-in and late check-out (8 a.m. and 8 p.m.), along with a complimentary Surprise of the Day and much more.

Reserve for Longer

A package that offers a complimentary night for every two nights stay with daily breakfast, Surprise of the Day, a bottle of wine and other perks. Starting at THB14,800++, the package is available with a minimum of a three-night stay.

The Suite & Villa Reserve Experience

For the complete Centara Reserve Samui experience, this offer comes with a Reserve Host who will attend to your every need. Embodying luxury and comfort, the package includes a round-trip airport transfer, daily breakfast, Surprise of the Day, a bottle of champagne along with afternoon canapés and refreshments and more. Available for a two-night stay Reserve Pool Suite and higher room category for THB13,200++

For Centara The1 Members, enjoy 15% off, earn triple Centara The1 points for The Suite & Villa Reserve Experience, and double Centara The1 points for Reserved for You and Reserved for Longer offers.

For more information, visit Centara Reserve Samui.