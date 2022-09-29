The Hotels Fashion Editors Frequent During Fashion Week in Europe

The fashion crowd doesn’t just stay anywhere when heading to London, Paris, or Milan. Check out these lavishly-designed hotels that fashion editors and celebrities like to frequent during Fashion Month in Europe.

There are a few critical factors that come into play when picking a hotel during Fashion Week. While some opt for huge fancy spaces and others prefer a quiet hideout, almost everybody who is anybody likes to stay in statement-making hotels. These are the ones that excel in design and service, are located in close proximity o the shows, and are considered icons in their own right. From London to Paris and Milan, here are the most interesting hotels that fashion editors and celebrities like to stay in.

London

The pinnacle of modern British luxury, The Londoner situated on the south west corner of Leicester Square, and reflects perfectly the extravagant lifestyle and pop culture heart of the city. The hotel stretches to 16 storeys with 350 rooms and suites, six bars and restaurants, and a huge ‘The Retreat’ subterranean wellness centre. For the Fashion Week crowd, it is highly encouraged to hang out at ‘The Residence,’ where food, drinks, books, and boardgames are prepared for night-long socialisation.

It is easy to see why fashion editors fall in love with the Claridge’s. Every element in the hotel is artfully designed, from the lobby all the way to the stunning rooms and suites. This multi award-winning hotel is really London’s landmark of art and design, for it has collaborated with several designer stars, such as Veere Grenney, Diane von Furstenburg, and Guy Oliver. With a strong dedication to the art scene, the Claridge’s ArtSpace often exhibits cutting-edge artworks that sometimes coincide with London Fashion Week as well.

Paris

An iconic hotel since its opening in 1925, Le Bristol Paris is one of the most well-known and prestigious hotels in France. This heritage hotel on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré has long been serving as a luxurious hideout for Parisians, with its 28 types of one-of-a-kind accommodation, rooftop spa, magnificent indoor pool, and sumptuous French cuisine at Epicure restaurant. If you have a soft spot for animals, the sight of the hotel’s feline residents, Fa-Raon and his son Socrate, will have you swooning over their soft meows even amidst all the Paris Fashion Week stress.

All the icons of Paris are visible from the windows of La Réserve Paris – Hôtel & Spa, whether it’s the Eiffel Tower, the Pantheon, the Grand Palais, or the Concorde obelisk. With more suites and rooms and no reception area, the place resembles an opulent urban mansion where guests are treated much like arriving at a friend’s home, but with uncompromising luxury and service. Designed by Jacques Garcia, the Haussmann-style architecture served like a large playground for his creativity, and continues to foster creativity amongst the fashion crowd.

This lavish yet compact hotel is praised highly by visitors for its unparalleled service and dining outlets. Whilst the guest rooms offer charming balconies for relaxing, many enjoy sitting beside the cosy fireplace downstairs. Tucked away behind the Porte Saint-Martin theatre, Hôtel Providence is a safe haven for those who need a some quiet time off from the never-sleeping city.

Milan

Having welcomed fashionable faces like Bella Hadid and more, the Bulgari Hotel Milano is a true design hotel. Beyond the contemporary exterior lies a lush 4,000-square metre garden that exudes the charm of an oasis amid the concrete fashion city. The spacious rooms and suites are adorned with textural juxtapositions, with the Bulgari Suite being the most elegant comfort of all. Not to be missed is Il Ristorante – Niko Romito from the three-Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito, as well as one of Milan’s most popular hangouts, The Bulgari Bar.

Fifty House Cellini Milano is considered a hub for all art lovers as the spaces and guestrooms are all spruced up with avant-garde artworks. The warm and intimate hotel is made up of only 50 rooms and suites, and yet boasts some of the largest guest rooms in Milan, including spacious bathrooms and living areas. Ideal for those bringing many, many wardrobe options with them for Milan Fashion Week.

