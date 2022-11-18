Christmas is almost here and we are as excited as you are. If you’re interested in taking your Christmas celebration up a notch, here are 5 luxury trip ideas in Europe this winter season.

Christmas in Europe is a magical time. Hence, the best time to travel westward is during the winter season, be it to walk through sleepy, snowy towns, go skiing, or even meet Santa himself.

[Hero and featured image credit: L’Apogée Courchevel]

5 Festive Trips to Take in Europe This Winter Season

Go on a Ski Trip with the Chef at L’Apogée Courchevel, France

L’Apogée Courchevel is a luxurious palace hotel located in the Eastern part of France. It is a heaven not only for skiers but also snow lovers, for the whole resort is surrounded with exceptional white Alpine views and forests all around. This season, the hotel invites its guests to embark on a ski trip with ski enthusiast and chef, Executive Head Chef Jean-Luc Lefrançois. The itinerary entails Alpine skiing, a picnic-style lunch prepared by the chef, and the chef’s demonstration on his signature dish at the hotel’s gastronomic restaurant.

Have the Most ‘Christmassy’ Christmas Holiday at The Lanesborough, London, United Kingdom

Make the most our of your Christmas holiday in London at The Lanesborough. Available as a one-, two-, or three-night experience, your room and suite will be equipped with a beautiful Christmas tree, a personalised Christmas stocking for the little ones, a complimentary English breakfast-in-bed, a bottle of Champagne, and a five-course Christmas Day lunch. Additionally, the hotel’s chauffeur service will gladly take you to St. Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge for an evening service on Christmas Eve, as well as other London shopping landmarks throughout your stay.

Ski in and out of Your Private Residence at Ultima Courchevel Belvédère, France

Perfect for a large group of family or friends, the residences at Ultima Courchevel Belvédère are comprised of four or five spacious bedrooms that connect to three different valleys. In this white, mountainous getaway, guests will start the day with a skier’s breakfast served at their door, ski in and out straight from the direct ski slope access, and come back for a sumptuous set menu dinner prepared by the private chef.

Meet Santa at the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona, Spain

It’s a tradition for the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona that during the festive season, Santa Claus can be found wandering in and out of all the hotel’s Christmas activities. The most anticipated of all is the Christmas Market where you could find everything from gingerbread cookies and churros with chocolate, over to mulled wine, crafts, and shopping Santa Claus exploring the goods himself. Several workshops for children will be arranged as well, including cooking, origami, and Christmas decoration.

Enjoy a Magical Stay in the Chalets of Les Fermes de Marie, Megève, France

The rooms and suites of Les Fermes de Marie are rustic and homey, featuring alpine décor and Alpine views. Going with your friends of family? The family chalet can accommodate up to 10 people. Although it may be hard to leave this picturesque chalet, we encourage you to ride the horse-drawn carriage to the Christmas Village, or take the young ones to join the kid’s club activities. Afterwards, cosy up near the fireplace and sip on a warm glass of mulled-wine.

