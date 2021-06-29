Treat Yourself with these Four Fabulous Staycation Packages

Although the ongoing pandemic problems continue to haunt us, it’s always worth remembering that a little staycation goes a long way. With that in mind, here are four premium packages currently on offer, which you can book now and enjoy right away, or save for later.

Hero image: Deluxe Premier Room at the Mandarin Oriental

EXPERIENCE THE LEGEND: MANDARIN ORIENTAL, BANGKOK

The iconic Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok invites residents of Thailand to experience this legendary property with their first ever discounted accommodation packages. The ‘Experience the Legend’ package starts from THB 9,999++ per room per night for a Deluxe Premier Room, accessing never before offered value. This package, valid until 30 September 2021, includes: One-time breakfast served riverside at The Verandah for two people; 60-minute spa treatment for two people per stay (subject to the Government’s restriction); Early check-in from 8am; Late check-out until 8pm, making one night into two full days; Streaming speed WiFi; and Complimentary parking space. In addition, when you join the complimentary ‘Fans of M.O. Programme’ you’ll receive an additional resort credit of THB 2,000 for a Deluxe Premier Room to be used at the hotel’s restaurants.

NOTE: If spa service is not available during your stay, you’ll receive additional ‘Fans of M.O.’ resort credit of THB 2,000 in compensation, which can be used for dining experience including Le Normandie’s in-suite dining. And since Le Normandie, the hotel’s magnificent two-Michelin-starred French restaurant, is helmed by Chef de Cuisine Arnaud Dunand Sauthier – a legend in his own right – that will definitely make it an extra unforgettable staycation surprise!

Reservations

Tel: +66 (0)2 659 0110; email: mobkk-reservations@mohg.com

mandarinoriental.com/bangkok

PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS PACKAGE: ANANTARA SIAM BANGKOK HOTEL

Whilst on state visits to Bangkok, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel has been the residence of choice for former US presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Now, with the new ‘Presidential Ambitions Package’, get a glimpse into the lives of the great men of history and comes complete with a private butler, bartender and chauffeur. The grand suite boasts an array of antiques, teak furnishings and plush Jim Thompson silks, bringing sophistication to each space – from the spacious master suite with its own lounge, marble bathroom with whirlpool, dressing room and massage room, to the formal sitting room, dining room for 12 guests, and powder rooms. Rates start from THB 20,000 net per night for a minimum two consecutive nights stay and that includes: sumptuous daily breakfast for two; THB 10,000 dining credit for use at any of the hotel’s award winning restaurants; arrival and departure transfers within Bangkok in a luxury limousine; guaranteed early check-in and late check-out; a ninety-minute Anantara Spa massage in the suite for two guests; a nightly private mixology session in the suite; 24-hour butler service; club lounge access; and an one-hour photo session that includes five printed pictures and a photo frame.

NOTE: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED, with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

Reservations

Tel: +66 (0)2 126 8866; email: reservations.asia@anantara.com

anantara.com/en/siam-bangkok/offers

STAY IN STYLE PACKAGE: KIMPTON MAA-LAI BANGKOK

Langsuan’s new luxury lifestyle pet-friendly hotel, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, is now offering an exclusive ‘Stay In Style’ deal, where a Deluxe room starts from just THB 6,600++ per night, with three meals and spa pampering included. Begin with breakfast for two at Stock.Room, enjoy a special Ms.Jigger set lunch menu served in your guestroom, and a sunset dinner at Bar.Yard. Finally, receive a spa credit of THB 1,000- for your next visit at the hotel’s Amaranth Spa by HARNN when you need a spa day. Additional package benefits include early check-in at 12:00pm and late check-out at 6:00pm; and complimentary WIFI access at hotel public area and guestrooms. Book and stay periods are now until August 31, and is available for check-in on Thursday, Friday and Saturday only.

Reservations

Tel: +66 (0)2 056 9999; email: book.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com

bit.ly/PRStaycationEN

DINE’CATION PACKAGE: THE ATHENEE HOTEL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, BANGKOK

VIP dining, with menus from four fabulous restaurants served in your private room, are all part of the wonderful Dine’cation Package available now at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Available for booking from now until December 31, 2021, room rates begin from THB 4,800++ per night, and guests booking under the Dine’cation Package will receive THB 4,800 credit net per day, which they can use for ordering from any of the four restaurants at the hotel’s Epicurean Hub. Select from the menus of the Contemporary French restaurant The Allium Bangkok, The Silk Road Chinese restaurant, The House of Smooth Curry Thai restaurant, and Kintsugi by Jeff Ramsey, with its modern kaiseki cuisine. An associate from the restaurant will act as butler in setting out and serving the restaurant meal in VIP style in your private room. Also included in the package is early check in at 6am, and late check out at 6pm. Maximum occupancy in the guestroom is three adults, or two adults and two children.

Reservations

Tel: +66 (0)2 650 8800; email: reservations.theathenee@luxurycollection.com

theatheneehotel.com