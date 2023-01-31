8 Hotels & Resorts in Thailand ‘The White Lotus’ Could Take Place In

With rumours swirling that The White Lotus could take place here in Thailand, here are a few properties that could serve as a location for the show’s next season.

After a video of The White Lotus creator Mike White was uploaded on Twitter where he seemed to be on a beach in Thailand, fans have been theorising non-stop that the show’s next location would be none other than the Land of Smiles. And why not? Thailand is well-known for its gorgeous beaches and beautiful provinces, most of which have luxurious properties that could serve as a White Lotus resort. That said, we’ve compiled a list of the locations here in Thailand the next season of the hit HBO show could take place in. Since the first two seasons made use of Four Seasons properties, it was just right that we started the list off with their four properties here in Thailand.

From Four Seasons to Amanpuri, the next season of The White Lotus could take place in Thailand

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok

The Four Seasons’ property here in Bangkok would be a great location for the HBO show not just because it’s a Four Seasons Hotel, but like its other properties around the world, this hotel is situated in a picturesque part of the city. The backdrop of the Chao Phraya River and the city skyline as well as the historic landmarks of Charoen Krung make for a great intersection of modernity and a vibe of Old Town Bangkok. On top of that, it’s home to the best bar in Thailand according to World’s 50 Best Bars: BKK Social Club. The series’ ensemble of ne’er-do-wells will most certainly have fun spending some time here.

book here

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

If, perhaps, being set in the capital isn’t what series creator Mike White is going for, the Four Seasons Resort in Chiang Mai is a great setting for shenanigans, debauchery, and, well, murder. Rice fields, verdant forests, and stunning architecture—all of it just screams The White Lotus. Along with the utterly gorgeous location, the resort itself houses some beautiful rooms including its stunning pool villas. The whole property drips with luxury, making it a great location for a new season.

Book here

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Again, if Chiang Mai is still too much of a bustling province and the show’s producers want something remote, Four Seasons has yet another location here in Thailand that perfectly fits the bill. The Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is a great blend of provincial beauty and luxury glamping. The peaceful scenic backdrop makes it a perfect candidate for outrageous events and a mysterious murder. The property also offers the chance for guests to see elephants in the wilderness. Just to stay true to the ridiculousness of the show, perhaps a character dies after being too blaisé with them?

Book here

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

The new season can decide to bring the show back beach-side, in which case the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui would be ideal. A little bit of island hopping on a yacht while the characters are billeted in the property’s beautiful pool villas makes for a great start to the ridiculousness that will inevitably ensue. A Muay Thai class is also available for guests. Watching some of the show’s stuck-up characters attempt the sport would be wildly entertaining. This would also be the perfect location to have Jennifer Coolidge come back—as a dolphin.

Book here

The Siam Hotel

While this may not be a provincial location, The Siam Hotel drips with White Lotus potential. Luxuriously decked-out suites and villas, some of which overlook the river, are a no-brainer for the show’s likely stuck-up characters. Plus, the fact that it only has a few select rooms, all of which are suites and villas, means that it only caters to people of a certain lifestyle—again, truly up the show’s stuck-up characters’ alleys. The boutique aesthetic of the whole property already fits the show’s past seasons, but The Siam Hotel being a smaller property means a more intimate setting, which basically just means everyone would probably be involved in the outrageous things that would transpire.

Book here

The Naka Island

A remote lush island with white sandy beaches and emerald waters makes The Naka Island yet another picturesque candidate for White Lotus ridiculousness and murder. The island location would be reminiscent of the show’s first season complete with a welcome at the property’s dock for guests arriving by boat, though this time sans Murray Bartlett. Some of the characters will most likely take bike rides to explore the island and others who feel a little more adventurous might take up mangrove kayaking, which can be the perfect activity where everything goes awry. Cue the mystery and shenanigans.

Book here

Amanpuri Phuket

Yet another scenic location on the island of Phuket that has the translucent Andaman as its misé-en-scene, Amanpuri Phuket has all the trappings needed for the show’s next season. The property has an architecture that blends the old with the new and a Holistic Wellness Centre that perhaps Belinda founded, not to mention that they have an array of villas that the show’s characters will undoubtedly have fun in. The utterly peaceful aesthetic that this property exudes just makes it a great candidate for the wild things that usually happen in the show.

Book here

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

This property would give the show an interesting setting thanks to its upcycled train carriages that are now luxury suites. It would give the season a bit of an Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express vibe except it’s ten times wilder. True to White Lotus aesthetics, the InterContinental Khao Yai is replete with opulent aesthetics all tucked away in a remote lush forest, providing dark leafy shades and shrubbery to do dark deeds.

Book here

Discover more travel experiences here