Prestige Getaway: Checking Into the Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Styled on a fisherman’s village of yore — intimately connected to the sea — the newly minted Kimpton Kitalay Samui incorporates storytelling into its design narrative to spectacular effect.

Located on a long and narrow plot of land on Choengmon Beach in the northeast of Koh Samui – a short, 10-minute drive from the airport – Kimpton Kitalay Samui is a visual feast from the moment you step into the lobby. Woven into every aspect of the resort’s design, courtesy of P49 Deesign (yes, “design” with two e’s), are clever references to the stories and culture of a typical fishing village formerly found on the idyllic island.