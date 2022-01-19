Where to Stay in Krabi if You’re Doing the Sandbox Scheme

If you’re planning on visiting Thailand through the southern haven of Krabi, you’ve probably heard of the Sandbox scheme being implemented right now. Here are the best luxury hotels in Krabi you could consider.

The Sandbox scheme enables inbound tourists to stay in qualified hotels for at least 7 days, and unlike with Alternative Quarantine, they get to leave the hotel, too. These 4 hotels don’t only provide a reliably hygienic environment, but they also boast indulgent packages for a long stay. Whether it’s for this Sandbox scheme or for a seaside getaway, here’s where you could stay in Krabi the next time you visit.

[Hero and featured image credit: Banyan Tree Krabi]

Banyan Tree Krabi

The ‘sanctuary for the senses’ Banyan Tree Krabi is the perfect place to rejuvenate your body and soul. This hideout offers everything necessary for a soul retreat: an exquisite view of the horizon, idyllic white beach, world-class spa, stylish restaurants, and a spirited beach bar. Their ‘Stay Safe Stay Longer’ package includes daily breakfast and dinner for 2 persons, and a 60-minute spa treatment.

For more information, visit Banyan Tree Krabi.

Rayavadee Krabi

This luxury hotel is surrounded by a luscious tropical garden of coconut groves facing the sea. The spacious Rayavadee resort is home to 94 two-story deluxe pavilions and 7 villas that are ready to immerse guests into a serenity in nature. With its prime location on the beach, guests can take part in many outdoor activities, such as kayaking, private rock climbing, hiking, scuba diving, or a speedboat trip to Phi Phi Island or Phang Nga Bay. The absolute can’t-miss is the cave dining experience at The Grotto dining venue. For the ‘Seven-Night Long Stay’ offer, guests can enjoy a comfortable Deluxe Pavilion stay with daily breakfast, daily minibar drinks, 50% discount on a laundry service, a complimentary bottle of champagne, and a 75-minute spa massage.

For more information, visit Rayavadee Krabi.

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort

The Tubkaak is a romantic getaway nestled between the forested Hang Nak mountain and the beaches. The resort’s architectural design is inspired by the indigenous art of Southern Thailand, combined with the comfort of modern day luxuries. For guests looking to satisfy their gastronomic experience, the two dining venues – The Arundina and Di Mare – can be found in front of the beach where organic produce from the hotel’s gardens are served fresh on every table. In accordance with the Krabi Sandbox scheme, guests looking for a 7-night stay will receive perks such as a daily breakfast for 2 persons, a discount on laundry service, a dinner by a Michelin Star chef, a 120-minute spa session, a free long-tailed boat trip to Hong Island and resort credits.

For more information, visit The Tubkaak.

Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The award-winning Phulay Bay a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will turn your Krabi trip into the most memorable experience with elegantly decorated villas and intimate service. Each of the luxury pavilions and villas come with a personal pool, ocean and garden views and personalised butler service. Moreover, the resort also prepares different culinary experiences to wow their guests day-to-day, from local Thai fine dining to Mediterranean-inspired favourites. If you’re looking for a visit up to 7 nights, Phulay Bay’s ‘Week of Indulgence’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a 60-minute Signature Spa Treatment for two persons, daily shuttle boat service to Hong Island, and more.

For more information, visit Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.