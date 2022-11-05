9 Luxury Hotels in Kyoto For Your Next Weekend Escape

Since the reopening of the borders, an overflowing number of tourists have started to plan their trips. If you’re hoping to stray to the less travelled path, we’re taking a few days off our itinerary to explore Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan.

A cultural destination you won’t want to miss, Kyoto is home to many classical Buddhist temples, serene gardenscapes, imperial palaces, shrines and traditional wooden houses — a stark difference from the sprawling metropolis of Tokyo that’s just a two-hour Shinkansen ride away.

The best way to truly immerse yourself in the peaceful spirit of the city is to take the plunge and book a night at a luxury accommodation. While luxury hotels may seem like an unnecessary splurge to some, these upscale locales promise stunning views of the city, some of which come with framed, forested views that set your mind at ease as you rise and start your day with the best foot forward.

Here, we’ve listed out nine of our favourite luxury hotels in Kyoto you’ll want to book for your next holiday out.

Bookmark these luxury hotels in Kyoto for your next vacation:

(Hero and featured image credit: Aman Kyoto)

