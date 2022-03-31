The Best Resorts And Villas in Vietnam to Book this Songkran

Vietnam’s luxury properties are truly one of a kind, attracting visitors from all over the world. Set against the backdrop of the country’s naturally beautiful landscapes and architectural gems, coupled with delicious fresh food and rich heritage, the resorts and villas in Vietnam offer a luxurious escape like no other.
Whether set along a pristine sandy beach or in the pulsating metropolis, the luxury resorts in Vietnam will impress you with their exceptional warmth, hospitality, modern amenities, bespoke services and signature seafood.
If you wish to wander through private tropical gardens in the country’s cultural heartland, or relax with friends and loved ones at a lavish beachfront villa with tailor-made amenities like a private butler and in-room meals, look no further.
The most beautiful luxury resorts and villas in Vietnam
Exuding Indochine charm and modern luxury, The Anam is an award-winning five-star resort that blends the allure of the colonial era with traditional Vietnamese hospitality. The beachfront resort makes for the perfect tropical getaway, with three pristine swimming pools, gorgeous lawns, tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, 77 elegant villas and 136 rooms and suites.
You can gorge on authentic and local Vietnamese food, as well as international cuisines. Their four restaurants and bars offer an array of dining options ranging from traditional Vietnamese home-style cooking to fusion tapas, beach barbeques and gourmet fine dining.
When you’re done lounging by the beach or the pool and soaking in the sun, head to their spa, offering traditional Asian treatments and ancient healing rituals for a detox.
Set amid gorgeous flowering gardens, the resort boasts amenities such as a recreation and fitness centre, water sports, yoga, tennis, a kids’ club and a cinema theatre to suit the needs of all kinds of travellers. At The Anam, there are endless ways to enjoy the serene magic of a tropical paradise set along the South China Sea, away from the mundane.
The sustainably built luxury resort comes with numerous facilities like an outdoor swimming pool, a kids’ club, a business centre and 121 villas and suites with vistas of the ocean, hills or gardens.
The Salinda Resort offers stays where you can experience views of the setting sun into the sparkling ocean from a private balcony, savour traditional and international delicacies prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients or simply lounge by the pool with a cocktail celebrating the sophisticated flavours of Phu Quoc Island.
Whether you wish to have a cosy meal in the private beach area, ride a bicycle around the property to soak in the morning sun, or curl up in bed with a book in the beautiful rooms decorated with vibrant artworks, Salinda Resort offers it all.
Nestled amid hill ranges overlooking mesmerising seascapes, this luxury resort in Vietnam will have you bewitched in the best possible way during your holiday. With 63 beautifully designed rooms and suites boasting ocean views, a private beach, an outdoor cliff-top restaurant, a modern fitness centre, a games room, a seaside spa and an outdoor swimming pool, the award-winning Avani Quy Nhon Resort offers the most relaxing amenities for a vacation to visitors.
Situated along the beach, visitors can also partake in activities like kayaking, watersports and fishing. Designed to dazzle your taste buds, guests can savour both eastern and western cuisines, as well as delicious tropical cocktails at their tranquil restaurant and bar atop a cliff. Offering dishes made with locally grown produce, travellers can choose from their regional menus, which is an experience in itself.
Mia Resort is a collection of 10 gorgeous beachfront residences thoughtfully built with eco-friendly and natural materials. Its huge bedrooms and living areas have private infinity pools overlooking the glimmering ocean, making it one of the best boutique hotels in Nha Trang.
Engulfed in beautiful shades of blues and greens, the resort houses three world-class restaurants and bars offering authentic Vietnamese and international cuisines, including decadent pizzas, tapas and a cocktail bar.
You can head to their award-winning spa that offers traditional eastern therapies and relaxing massages by the ocean for a pampering session, or sign up for fun cooking classes, snorkelling trips and excursions around town.
For guests looking to get some exercise during their stay, the resort offers yoga classes, a fully equipped gym, tennis and basketball courts.
One of the best luxury resorts in Vietnam, Fusion Resort is situated atop a 28-metre-high sand dune, overlooking the sun-dappled ocean. It features its unique all-spa-inclusive and all-day breakfast services offering meals made with homegrown vegetables and herbs. The resort houses 122 stunning villas with private pools and ocean views available in various sizes for large and small groups of guests.
Perfect for adults and kids alike, the beachfront resort has an ocean-side cocktail bar, indulgent spa treatments and massages, as well as fun indoor and outdoor activities like sustainable farming workshops and playtime with farm animals. Its mouth-watering gastronomic experiences at their contemporary restaurant, outdoor dining area plus romantic beachfront and in-room dining are a class apart.
Situated amidst the stunning natural bays and deepwater harbours, surrounded by pristine unspoilt coastal landscapes dotted with tiny fishing villages, Cam Ranh is definitely a must-visit spot for travellers, making Fusion Resort the perfect base to explore the local region.
The sprawling property is perfect for an idyllic beach retreat rich with cultural and historical significance because of its proximity to the ancient city of Hoi An, the Cham ruins at My Son, and the beautiful Ba Na Hills.
The luxury resort features a picturesque beachfront, ocean access and garden view villas, a sun-kissed outdoor terrace and a private pool. Guests can unwind and destress at their spa boasting healing wellness treatments, massages, saunas and therapies right next to the outdoor pool and ocean.
Travellers can choose between three exceptional dining options at rooftop restaurants, serving local seafood, authentic Vietnamese and international cuisines and a beach club offering wine and cocktails to sip on while you soak in the ocean sunsets and breezy evenings.
Featuring three beachfront pools and a world-class, full service spa, Four Seasons Resort boasts an exclusive location on Vietnam’s heritage coast along the South China Sea. Serving as a base for three exceptional UNESCO World Heritage sites and a lively respite on the country’s most coveted Hoi An beach, the resort offers visitors the chance to reconnect, rejuvenate and immerse themselves in the rich Vietnamese culture, architecture and experiences in the pulsating heartland. You can choose a luxury accommodation from amongst 11 pool villas along with exclusive private retreats.
With a slew of activities like fishing in a traditional basket boat, riding a Vespa through the ancient sites, wet rice farming and authentic cooking classes to choose from, Four Seasons is perfect for a relaxing yet unique escape.
The resort houses restaurants offering Vietnamese and international cuisines by the beach, spacious villas with private in-room barbeque, a fitness centre, four tennis courts, badminton and basketball courts, sparkling swimming pools, a library and a kids’ club. Guests can sunbathe by the swimming pool and enjoy tropical cocktails, seafood and a variety of appetisers.
Set along the stunning Khem Beach, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa has three swimming pools, private beach areas and sleek, modern guest rooms featuring quirky and vibrant artworks. Designed by the famous architect, Bill Bensley the luxury beachfront resort is a reimagined and repurposed 19th-century French university. Its eclectic and lavish interiors exude an old-world charm blended with contemporary opulence.
Set along a strip of the alluring shoreline in Phu Quoc, the resort offers 15 different types of luxurious guest rooms and suites, featuring private balconies, and massive villas with private pools. Guests can titillate their taste buds with an international range of gourmet cuisine at the five restaurants and bars.
Lounge by the dazzling mosaic-tiled, seashell-shaped pool or along the secluded white-sand beaches to rejuvenate and relax. Indulge yourself in a pampering session by going for wellness and beauty treatments, traditional massages and soothing Asian therapies to detox at the highly acclaimed Spa by JW. You can also experience water activities arranged by the resort to cater to the thrill-seeking side of you.