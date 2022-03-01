9 Luxury Resorts in Thailand That Are Perfect for a Tropical Getaway

Thailand is home to hundreds of tropical-style resorts. Not only in the island paradise, but the mountainous northern part also offers a range of the most beautiful ones.
With the uncertain pandemic protocol, some of us might prefer to avoid the populous city area. If you’re weary of being in the buzzing metropolis, there’s no better time than now to travel to these luxury properties in Thailand.
Each spectacular in architecture, generous with amenities, and situated in the quiet(er) parts of the country, these resorts are perfect for those looking for a quick getaway to relax and recharge. From Chiang Mai and Hua Hin to Koh Samui, here are nine best luxury resorts in Thailand to bookmark for your next well-deserved holiday.
9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for your next getaway:
The north of Thailand is the place with the coolest temperatures in the country, so if you’re looking to spend this holiday season fully embracing the “winter” chill, consider booking a stay at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort. Located on the banks of the Mae Ping River, the resort promises adventure and discovery, with temples, artisan villages, mountain hill tribes, and plenty of Lanna heritage in the vicinity. If you prefer spending a quiet day in, this property has rooms and suites overlooking the river or garden, so you’re never too far from nature as you rest and relax.
Recommended for: Travellers looking to spend the holiday season in the cold.
Standing strong amongst lush greenery in the northern town of Chiang Mai is 137 Pillars House, a beautiful teak wood building that’s been carefully restored to its 19th century glory. Built in late 1800’s as the headquarters of the Borneo Company Limited, the holiday destination sees Lanna-style Thai houses that promise tranquility, with details such as large terraces with expansive daybeds and planters rattan rocking chairs for you to while the day on. Take on the suite for your very own walk-in closet and views to the tropical gardens. You’ll even get an outdoor shower to soak up the tropical sunshine after a swim in the pool.
Overlooking emerald rice paddies and mountains in the Mae Rim Valley, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is every weary traveller’s dream for its world-class service, plush rooms, and attention to detail. Here, you’ll find 98 luxurious rooms over three categories — pavilions, villas, and private residences. Whichever you choose, you’ll be greeted with lofty, vaulted ceilings, exquisite Thai artefacts and fabrics, and polished teak floors, all of which will put you right in the mood for a holiday. Some even feature private pools and personal butlers, if you so wish to go all the way.
Stretched across two hillsides dotted with coconut palms, Banyan Tree Samui is truly in a world of its own, and you won’t want to leave. Located in a quiet and isolated bay close to busy Lamai, the resort sees expansive and luxurious villas that each have their own pools and sundecks overlooking the rocky cliffs and clear blue waters of the Gulf of Thailand. Water sports enthusiasts will revel in the fact that standing paddle-boards, kayaks, catamarans and snorkelling equipment are complimentary, as are the island tours and sunset cruises by speedboat.
Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui is a classic seaside resort that’s brimming with nature. Rooms are spacious and bright here, and boast of expansive sea views worth Instagramming. The thatch-roofed beachfront villas come with plunge pools, whirlpool tubs, sundecks and outdoor rain showers, with lavish bathrooms and bedrooms that will have you cocooned in luxury throughout your stay.
This idyllic beachfront retreat knows how to indulge you. Here, the unique southern Thai maritime allure of Koh Samui is married with tropical luxury to give you a vacation you won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Located on Choeng Mon Beach, a little distance away from the other famous beach of Chaweng, the 159-room and 41-suite property is the perfect escape from everyday life, with beautiful gardens and sparkling pools at every turn. Soothe your frazzled mind with spa treatments there, or eat your fill of authentic Thai cuisine with delectable dining options, before unwinding on the sandy beach that overlooks the glistening Gulf of Thailand.
Amanpuri might be Aman’s first deep dive into the world of luxury hotels, but it got the formula right from the get go. 30 years on, it still remains to be one of the best hotels in Thailand, fringed by the lush foliage of the jungle and the Andaman Sea. 40 standalone villas are available here, some with plunge pools and with rates dependent of their proximity to the pool or its views. Expect a polished take on traditional Thai aesthetics here to create a calming and relaxing environment. If you’re a serious foodie, you’re in good hands too; the four restaurants here have been known to be exceptionally good, with cuisines that range from Nikkei and Italian to (of, course) Thai.
If you want to soak in the laidback vibes of Hua Hin, you won’t go wrong staying at SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin. Here, you’ll find 100 unique rooms and nine lavish villas to choose from, each offering quirky touches like playful artwork and quirky furniture that’ll keep the holiday mood going for days. The property also overlooks the stunning Gulf of Thailand, and offers miles of tropical coastline in its vicinity, making it easy for those who fancy an afternoon dip in the waters nearby.
Opened just last year to plenty of fanfare, Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas is the brand’s ninth property in Thailand and the first in Phuket, and offers beachside living at its finest. Set amidst a lush tropical ambience, the resort has 70 one, two, and three-bedroom suites, as well as 30 expansive one- to four-bedroom pool villas, each furnished with cool, beachy tones for a welcoming and laidback island atmosphere.