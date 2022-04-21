Earth Day 2022: 8 Luxury Sustainable Resorts to Explore in Southeast Asia

This year, we’re celebrating Earth Day 2022 with eight luxury sustainable resorts in Southeast Asia.

Since 1970, every year on 22 April, the world celebrates Earth Day. The annual worldwide occurrence honours the earth’s environmental diversity and underscores the ways to protect our planet. Each year, Earth Day pivots on a particular theme and this year’s theme is ‘Invest In Our Planet.’

To commemorate the forthcoming Earth Day 2022, we’re spotlighting eight luxury eco-resorts in Southeast Asia that embrace and employ sustainability. These eco-conscious luxury properties allow travellers to embrace sustainability without sacrificing the finer things in life. Travel sustainably and responsibly with these eight luxury sustainable resorts in Southeast Asia.

[Hero image credit: Song Saa Private Island; featured image credit: Nay Palad Hideaway]

8 Sustainable Luxury Resorts in Southeast Asia

Keemala , Thailand

Keemala was recognised as a ‘Considerate Collection’ hotel under the hospitality brand Small Luxury Hotels (SLH), making it a certified sustainable property. The incredible, incomparable rainforest wildlife-inspired property is a cherished destination for travellers looking for a tranquil retreat within nature. Keemala is where authentic meets avant-garde.

book here

Song Saa Private Island , Cambodia

Next, we’ve got a stunning five-star beach resort situated in the kingdom that is Cambodia. Song Saa Private Island can be described as a carefree sanctuary crafted with love and inspired by its surroundings, offering luxury, serenity, and a deep connection with the environment. Created with sustainability in mind, the island resort is a product of local materials, local craftsmanship, and local art.

book here

Situated amidst lush tropical forests with a sprawling view of the endless Andaman waters, Pimalai Resort & Spa is another ‘Considerate Collection’ property located in the Land of Smiles. Adhering to its mantra of ‘peace, serenity, and solitude’, the mountainous haven is Koh Lanta’s best-kept secret and is a pure paradise for nature lovers.

book here

Alila Villas Uluwatu , Indonesia

A first glance at the contemporary, palatial resort may scream “design” rather than “sustainability,” but the Bali property beautifully coalesces the two. At this sleek, stunning resort, all building materials are locally-sourced and everything is designed to EarthCheck Standards. At Alila Villas Uluwatu, sustainability is the new luxury.

book here

Nay Palad Hideaway , the Philippines

We’re traveling to the Philippines for this one, specifically Nay Palad Hideaway located on the stunning Siargao Island. By continuously seeking new ways to reduce its carbon footprint and increase sustainable practices, this little paradise values sustainability as much as it does luxury. The property prides itself on the diversification of vegetables and herbs grown on its very own organic farm.

book here

The Racha , Thailand

Ko Racha Yai’s The Racha is the third Thailand property acknowledged as a ‘Considerate Collection’ hotel under SLH. Boasting an expansive white-sand crescent bay with crystal clear waters, the eco-chic luxury resort makes for a postcard-perfect tropical destination. This island haven is designed for eco-conscious travellers with regard to luxury hotels.

book here

Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island , Vietnam

With well-kept beaches, profuse greenery, and picturesque mountains, Phu Quoc is a paradise for eco-travellers. Cocooned by greenery, filled with heat-absorbing rocks, furnished with energy-efficient air conditioners, and built with sustainably-sourced wood, Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island ticks all the right boxes for being a sustainable luxury resort as it breathes and operates in an eco-friendly manner.

book here

Phum Baitang , Cambodia

We’re concluding our list with a second Cambodian property: Phum Baitang. Tucked away in rural Siem Reap, the ‘green village’ places emphasis on sustainability through the employment of local rice farmers, the utilisation of locally-sourced products, and the on-site clean water production facility. As a casual side note, the resort was also once home to Angelina Jolie.

book here