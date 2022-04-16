Prestige Getaway: Checking Into the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao

Far from the maddening crowd, the recently opened Meliá Phuket Mai Khao offers stylish stays on an undisturbed stretch of island coastline. We check in for a relaxing, health-focused holiday.

As our Bangkok Airways Airbus A320 descended on its approach to Phuket International Airport, the flight path took us directly over Mai Khao Beach; an impossibly long strip of fine white sand that runs straight up the far northwest coast of the island. There’s not a lot of development along this particular beach, as the coastline here is considered an extension of nearby Sirinat National Park and is therefore protected. In fact, it’s so undisturbed that sea turtles still use the beach for laying eggs (and the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation make sure as many as possible make it to the hatching stage).