The Most Beautiful Glamping Hotels in Thailand

From Chiang Rai’s Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle to Koh Kood’s Soneva Kiri, here are the best glamping hotels in Thailand.

Glamping is an invention we’re certainly grateful for. By bringing together the splendour of nature with the serenity of luxury living, glamorous camping has become a highly sought-after vacation experience. If you take pleasure in being surrounded by nature, consider these five glamping locations in Thailand for your next vacation.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai

Located 4km from the Golden Triangle, the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is a destination within itself. This is a place where guests can be fully submerged in nature during the day and unwind in glamorous tents during the night. All the tents come with rustic and elegant interior decor, as well as locally-sourced handcrafted furniture, yet each individual tent also boasts its own colour scheme and character. On the balcony, guests can soak in an outdoor wooden bathtub that looks over the Ruak River, Burma, Laos, and the Golden Triangle during their stay.

For more information, visit Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle’s website.

Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

A favoured holiday destination among travel lovers and celebrities, Soneva Kiri is the ultimate luxury glamping experience. Though not strictly housed within actual tents, this little paradise is located in a tropical rainforest on a preserved island and comprises 34 expansive one-bedroom to six-bedroom villas. Guests can choose from three villa options: the Bayview Villa, the Beach Villa, or the Sunset Ocean View Villa. All villas are equipped with nature-inspired interiors, camp-like architecture, and stunning views, creating the ideal glamping experience with a luxury edge. Dining in ‘bird’s nests,’ swimming in the crystal clear waters, and basking in unparalleled views, this Koh Kood property is definitely a worthy destination.

For more information, visit Soneva Kiri’s website.

Keemala, Phuket

This rainforest property located in the southern region of Thailand offers Tent Pool Villas inspired by the nomadic lives of the imaginary Khon-Jorn Clan. On top of wildlife-inspired interiors, picturesque views of the rainforest, a monsoon shower, and an outdoor standalone bathtub, the seven Tent Pool Villas are also equipped with a private pool and an outdoor lounging space. Whilst regular camping is definitely not known for its bathroom amenities, the highlight for Keemala Phuket has to be their one-of-a-kind bathroom. It consists of an expanse that is the perfect commingling of contemporary touches and wooden nuances design lovers will appreciate.

For more information, visit Keemala Phuket’s website.

Khwan Beach Resort, Koh Samui

Located in Koh Samui, Khwan Beach Resort offers luxury glamping accommodation that is composed of opulent tent villas encircled by tropical greenery. The interiors of the hotel’s Tented Villas are beautifully clad with the ivory-coloured fabrics and wooden furnishings. All of the glamping options – one-bedroom and two-bedroom tented villas – are inclusive of a private entrance, a private garden, and a private terrace with sunbeds.

For more information, visit Khwan Beach Resort’s website.

Te Mata Glamping, Khao Yai

This Khao Yai property fully imbues the ‘glamping’ in its name. Te Mata Glamping is the optimal escape for individuals that have a sense of adventure but also cherish the finer things in life. This holiday destination offers an array of glamping villas available for guests to choose from: the Te Mata Eden Onsen, Te Mata Royale, Te Mata 360°, Te Mata Eden Pool, and the Te Mata Lakeside. To enhance the glamorous camping experience, they also provide a range of camp-like activities for you to choose from, including paddle boarding and private in-villa barbecues.

For more information, visit Te Mata Glamping’s website.