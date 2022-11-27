The best views come with a price, and these are worth every penny. Here are 10 beautiful pool villas with the most expensive price tag in all of Thailand.

Featuring tremendous space, well-rounded facilities and amenities, heart-stopping views, and personalised services, Thailand is home to some of the very best pool villas in the world. Whether you’re looking for a romantic honeymoon hideout with your love or a kid-friendly space to take your family on vacation, keep these pool villas at the very top of your list.

[Hero and featured image credit: Six Senses Yao Noi]

The 10 Most Expensive Pool Villas in Thailand

ÀNI Thailand is a private resort overlooking the Phang Nga Bay on the heavenly island of Koh Yao Noi. With only eight Lanna-style suites and villas to accommodate up to 20 guests, it offers the most intimate getaway on the island, as only one group is allowed to stay on the property at a time. The Pool Suite features a private plunge pool enveloped by an open-air courtyard, while the front terrace opens far beyond to the blue sea. Although the accommodations and surroundings are mesmerising, what keeps guests coming back is the personalised service. From the tailored meals, spa treatments, planned itineraries, and activities, and more, guests are invited to enjoy a customised experience unlike any other.

Guests are welcomed with a distinct mood and ambience in the five styles of accommodations at Iniala Beach House. As Phang Nga’s ultimate destination for wellness, luxury Thai cuisine, and tranquil getaways, all these features are really highlighted in each of the villas, penthouses, and residences of Iniala Beach House, all equipped with a private pool. If serenity is what you’ve come for, Villa Bianca has a spacious, modern beach house design with a private oasis known as Spa Bianca. On the other hand, The Collector’s Villa, the largest amongst all, grants that well-rounded luxury living for bigger groups of families or friends.

If pools are really the essential part of your vacation, Samujana will be your favourite place. The 23 villas are adorned with oversized private infinity pools large enough to swim laps or throw a fabulous pool party. Some villas have even more extravagant features such as the jacuzzis, rooftops with a sea view, and private cinemas. Although each villa provides almost all the great amenities you may need, your private Villa Manager and on-site staff are always within reach if you ever have any extra requests.

From a fun family trip to a romantic honeymoon hideaway, the elevated Baan Paa Talee Estate is a fit for companions who value their quality time together. The gigantic villa offers seven- and nine-bedroom options that can accommodate up to 20 guests, with a secluded and romantic two-bedroom Ocean Villa perched against the hill edge. The four-level space is comprised of a large pool and ‘chill out’ zone, a tree sala, beach house, gym, kitchen, and lots of communal living areas.

Soneva Kiri is one of the most well-known villa stays in Thailand with its segregated location on Koh Kood and the luxurious facilities so close to nature. As you enter each of their suites and villas, the lush jungle and the far-reaching sea come close in all directions. This eco-luxury resort doesn’t only boast jaw-dropping pool accommodations, but also a variety of sumptuous cuisines to try. Guests won’t have to search far for the best food on the island, for the resort’s Indian, Japanese and Peruvian, traditional Thai, and Mexican dining are all readily available here at Soneva Kiri.

Designed to blur the lines between the indoors and the outdoors, each magnificent villa and pavilion will welcome your journey of a lifetime at the Phulay Bay, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, Krabi. This is not only because of its elegant accommodation with amenities like infinity pools with hydro jets, private verandahs, and personal gardens, but also because of the outdoor attractions and excursions it offers. While the azure sea makes the perfect setting for snorkelling and long-tail boat trips, the mountain terrain means you can also hike through the jungle, too.

Known as the destination for tropical honeymoons, The Sarojin features all the dreamlike landscapes you can imagine: white sand beach, spacious and romantic pool villas, elegant and private dining venues, and an extraordinary seascape. As the resort borders with five forest national parks, it also tops the list as the perfect place to go on excursions, whether diving, sea cave canoeing, or even golfing.

Perched atop of Cape Panwa, Sri Panwa is a long-standing hotel in Phuket with 52 terra cotta villas. On this mountainous terrain, each pool suite and villa, ranging from one- to five bedrooms, is designed as a home-away-from-home hideout where guests can chill peacefully with their families or hang out with their friends. Foodies must also be familiar with Baba, Sri Panwa’s restaurant concept, that entails Thai, Chinese and BBQ dining experiences every night.

At Villa Alchemy, the spectacular 10-bedroom villa is all yours. The four-storey contemporary white house is located facing Phuket’s blue sea on Cape Yamu. The views and sound of the rocking sea make the perfect backdrop for a family get-together or a friends’ reunion. From the salt-water pool, large kid’s pool, cinema room and jacuzzi, to the pool table, indoor gym, and more, guests will never run out of in-villa activities here.

This wellness-centric resort on peaceful Yao Noi island overlooks and benefits from Phang Nga bay in several ways. From local island hopping, diving, windsurfing, waterskiing, and kayaking over to on-land activities like a beach picnic, a mangrove walk, a visit at the rubber tree plantation, and more, the Six Senses Yao Noi proves that there is actually a lot to explore on this small island. 12 options of villas will welcome you back from those long days with open-air design and panoramic sea views.