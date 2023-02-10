These New Hotels Opening in Asia in 2023 Are Worth The Wait

Check your passports and your wallets. These are the new hotels opening this year in Asia that you shouldn’t miss.
The year 2023 has a lot to offer when it comes to international travel. And with various countries finally opening up after the pandemic years, this is an excellent opportunity for travellers to explore new destinations in Asia. This also seems like a suitable time for travellers to live at some of the best accommodations, as the hospitality industry is gearing up to launch new hotels in Asia.
According to the travel services company Trip.com, Southeast Asia has become the world’s #1 travel hub and its most sought-after destinations include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, along with Macao and Hong Kong.
The company also noted that travellers will plan in advance and not shuttle spontaneously, focusing more on luxury travel. A report by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) confirmed this trend and claimed that this decade in particular would be phenomenal for the travel sector in China with the country’s new investment in hotels, transport and infrastructure.
So, travellers, the world is your oyster, and it is time to start planning for the next luxury vacation. From the pristine beaches of the Maldives to watching golden sunsets in Thailand and exploring the unique terrains of the Himalayas, here are some exciting new property launches that will guarantee you the best and most luxurious experiences combined with nature’s mystique. Additionally, the spectacular architectural landscapes and state-of-the-art amenities offered by these hotels would leave you not just rejuvenated but inspired at the end of your vacation.
[Hero image credit: InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping]
Here are some of the new hotels opening in Asia in 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Thailand
- Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai, China
- Artyzen, Singapore
- Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo, Japan
- Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou, China
- Cap Karoso, Indonesia
- Innit Lombok, Indonesia
- Six Senses Kanuhura Resort, Maldives
- Janu, Tokyo
- Regent, Hong Kong
- Westin Rishikesh Resort & Spa: Rishikesh, India (bonus mention)
- Marasca Khao Yai, Thailand
- Kimpton Naranta Bali, Indonesia
- Shinta Mani Mustang, Nepal
- InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, Thailand
- Irene Pool Villa Resort, Thailand
One of the most prominent features of this luxury hotel is that although it is a tranquil oceanfront sanctuary on Tawanron Beach, also called Sunset Beach, it is only a 90-minute drive from Bangkok. Accessible yet cut off from the humdrum of city life, this leisure luxury lifestyle hotel is spread across 6.4 hectares and is a part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor development.
The resort is perfect for a family to unwind, as it boasts some authentic dining experiences like a traditional Thai village square, a unique feature of Thai culture combining three restaurants, three magnificent swimming pools, beautiful sunset views from spacious balconies in each villa and proximity to the best tourist experiences that the area of Na Jomtien can offer.
Image credit: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien
One of the most anticipated hotel launches in the luxury space in 2023, Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai is a luxury hotel that has been designed by the prestigious and award-winning Neri&Hu Design and Research Office in the city. It is touted to be a modern architectural classic with a unique blend of Shanghainese art and culture. Its amenities include 202 guestrooms, restaurants, al fresco bars and outdoor spaces.
Image credit: Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai
Expected to be one of the best hotels in Singapore, Artyzen Singapore is right in the heart of the city on the famed Cuscasden road at Orchard Road District. The property has direct access to city landmarks like National Gallery Singapore, National Orchid Garden, the Singapore River and Sentosa Island.
Artyzen is slated to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2023. The main attraction of this hotel is its design which is conceptualised by the prestigious firm ONG&ONG Pte Ltd and interior architecture studio Nic Graham + Associates.
The experts have developed a unique concept of a roof garden, outdoor pool and a bar. The 25-metre cantilevered infinity pool will be developed on a lush green botanical patch. There will be a special sunken lounge which offers guests a chance to unwind over drinks.
Image credit: Artyzen Singapore
Glitzy, uber stylish and ultra-modern — Bvlgari Hotel is set to be the crowning jewel of Tokyo. This luxe property will occupy the top seven floors — 39th to 45th — of a brand-new skyscraper planned for construction in the Yaesu 2-Chome North District. Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel has carefully designed every nook and cranny of this property, aiming to give its guests breathtaking views of the city skyline.
The property’s key features include a 25-meter-long indoor pool, opulent fireplace lounges, ristorantes, boutiques and signature bars. The hotel has 98 guest rooms and an extravagant Bulgari suite along with other luxury suites.
Image credit: Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo
This ambitious project by the Four Seasons hotel chain is slated to open in the latter half of 2023. Situated on the nine hectares on the private island in the heart of Jinji Lake, signature amenities of this property include a luxurious spa, spacious gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids’ club, a fitness center and a jogging track with a breathtaking view encircling the isle. The 200 rooms include luxury suites and villas. There is a high-end Chinese resto-bar planned with a view, of course!
Image credit: Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou
This one is for all the nature lovers out there. Unique eco-friendly design by GFAB Architects and harmonious integration of local Sumba culture is the highlight of this quaint property located around 60 minutes by air from Bali. Along with 47 rooms, Cap Karoso also has 20 villas that feature designs heavily inspired by the local indigenous community.
One of the important hotel features is that the property will run 50 percent on solar energy and have a farm-to-table approach where guests can try Sumbanese cuisine, authentically made by the locals from the neighbouring farms. You will also be invited to partake in spiritual excursions if interested.
Image credit: Cap Karoso, Indonesia
Located on a 250-metre stretch of a private beach on the private island of Ekas Bay, this property will be ideal for everyone who can’t get enough of the magic of the sun, the sea and the surf. The salient feature of this property is that its unique design will serve as a bridge between two hills overlooking an ocean.
The property will have seven beach houses, 26 villas with an ocean view and 27 residences on a hilltop. Architects Andra Martin and Gregorius Supie Yolodi have aimed at creating a natural space complete with open living rooms on the sand to give the most beach-like feel to its guests.
They have a farm-to-table facility where guests can take cooking classes too. Additionally, one can enjoy movies at an outdoor cinema or lounge on seating made with custom-made rattan furnishings.
Image credit: Innit Lombok, Indonesia
A family wellness resort, Six Senses Kanuhura is perfect for families who want to explore the captivating underwater sea world at the secluded islands of Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives. Villas built over the pristine azure ocean will present an opportunity for guests to indulge in some underwater activities or visit herb gardens and tropical gardens, and be one with nature.
It is expected to open in summer 2023.
Image credit: Six Senses Kanuhura
Janu in Tokyo is from the luxury brand Aman Residences and is marketed as one of the masterpieces in modern architecture and urban development. It is part of the Toranomon-Azabudai project and is slated to be one of the biggest landmarks in the city line. It is scheduled to open by the end of this year and is being designed by Denniston, under the renowned Belgian architect Jean-Michel Gathy. The hotel will boast 120 rooms and suites and its highlight is the super indulgent 3,500-metre-long Janu Spa apart from its six world-class dining options and bars.
Image credit: Janu, Tokyo
The skyline of Hong Kong is getting a brand new appeal as the Regent is set to open in the first quarter of 2023. Celebrated Hong Kong architect Chi Wing Lo is the mastermind behind this project comprising 497 rooms and 85 suites. This opulent hotel will house Michelin-star restaurant Yan Toh Heen along with other famous fine-dining options like Steak House and NOBU Regent Hong Kong. Another attraction is the unique and opulent infinity spa pool concept.
Image credit: Regent, Hong Kong
Two words that come to mind when one talks about this property — the Himalayas and yoga.
The newly opened hotel, Westin in Rishikesh encapsulates this mood of the place and plans to elevate it to another level. UCO studio, which is the architectural firm in charge of this hotel, promises to make it a spiritual haven for its guests from all over the globe. For authenticity, they have used rocks from the beds of River Ganga, which flows through Rishikesh, and have collaborated with local artisans for beautifully carved-out screens featuring jali work.
You don’t have to forgo worldly pleasures just because you are at a spiritual retreat, as there is an infinity rooftop pool, yoga studio and wellness centre and a luxurious spa to indulge and soothe your senses.
Image credit: Westin Himalayas
This property was actually opened late last year but deserves a spot on this list as it’s just starting to gain traction with the public. Marasca’s peaceful picturesque location is only a few hours’ drive away from the capital of Bangkok and offers guests a glamping getaway with stunning views, fresh air, and luxury accommodations. Stay in their Glamper Vans, Glamping Tents, or villas that can easily house six people to experience glamorous camping. Oh, and they also serve you s’mores that you can roast at your firepit.
[Image credit: Marasca Khao Yai]
Coming towards the end of the year, Kimpton Naranta Bali will be a 50-villa boutique resort with most villas having their very own saltwater plunge pool. The dilemma guests will face though is whether they’d like to just enjoy the pool or head down to the beach with emerald waters. The property promises “stress-melting” views along with a holistic spa to ensure that your stay is as relaxing as possible. Relaxation and indulgence are the name of the game here and we can’t wait until it finally opens its doors in late 2023.
[Image credit: Kimpton Naranta Bali]
Mustang, located in the Gandaki province of Nepal, was once closed off to outsiders for centuries. Now, a Bill Bensley-designed property is set to open its doors there later in the year. The Shinta Mani Mustang seeks to combine spirituality, adventure, culture, and luxury so that guests will have a unique experience during their stay in the Himalayas. The property’s 29 suites are designed after traditional Tibetan homes and have stunning views of Nilgiri mountain. It will also have a Wellness Centre with a programme designed by an 11th-generation doctor who uses traditional herbal medicine. Guests who seek to stay here will have to do so for a minimum of five nights and wait until it officially opens in Q3 of this year.
[Image credit: Shinta Mani Mustang]
The hotel chain’s new location is actually formerly known as the Imperial Mae Ping Hotel. After an extensive makeover, the InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is set to welcome guests this coming July. The property is designed to be a “living museum” and pays homage to Lanna culture as well as featuring art from local artisans. It will have a total of 240 rooms and suites that overlook the old city or Doi Suthep, the iconic mountain in the province. InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is set to open its doors on July 6.
[Image credit: InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping]
This property describes itself as the “first ultra-luxury resort on Lipe” and has already commenced its initial opening phase. Sixteen pool villas are ready for guests to stay and an additional 41 accommodations will be added in the second phase towards the end of the year. With some villas situated on Sunrise Beach, guests can enjoy the tranquil ocean view and white sands while also enjoying a variety of cuisines at the property’s restaurant, Bok e’tto. On top of that, since Koh Lipe is known for having coral-rich waters, there’s no better opportunity to go snorkelling or scuba diving.
[Image credit: Irene Pool Villa Resort]