New Resorts in the Maldives to Add to Your Must-Visit List

There’s hardly any other island getaway that could compare to the Maldives, and these newly opened resorts in 2022 are making it even more enchanting than ever.

The Maldives have been welcoming new luxury hotels every year, all striving to offer an even more exclusive experience than the next. From sleeping in an underwater bedroom to exploring a reserve for manta rays, these are the newly opened resorts in the Maldives in 2022.

New Luxury Resorts in the Maldives

Each blessed with a private pool, the spacious villas at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa are designed with a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces. Whether you choose to be situated on land or drifting over water, all room types provide undisturbed island living.

Alila Kothaifaru does not complicate the vibe with too many distractions. The luxurious resort invites residents to dive into a haven of nature in the Raa Atoll, a deeper atoll offering splendid snorkelling and diving experience. Given its prime location in the northern Maldives, the Hanifaru Bay UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve (which is famous for housing large groups of manta rays) is also within reach. As for the accommodation, six types of villas with far-reaching sea views are available as options.

Staying in the villas and suites at the Conrad Maldives Rangali is spectacular enough to rewrite all your Maldives experiences, but nothing can compare to a night stay at The Muraka. Located in a secluded area afloat within the deep blue waters, The Muraka is a residence that integrates above and below water living, dining, sleeping, and entertaining. Although the master bedroom with a 180-degree curved dome is surreal enough to lay beneath all day, don’t forget to spare some time to get yourself pampered at the Over-Water Spa as well. Very unique experiences indeed.

Inside the incredibly rich environment of the Fari Islands lies the one-of-a-kind luxury resort of the Patina Maldives. While green plants and azure waters envelop all of the property’s spacious one-bedroom villas, two-bedroom villas, and beach house, the interior and exterior of the spaces are thoughtfully designed and blend with its surroundings. For an exotic experience, guests are spoiled with options to responsibly observe the wild dolphins, join the paddleboard meditation, and try the local superfoods.

As far away from your everyday as possible, the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is located far off on the southern part of the archipelago. Seven types of vibrant villas and residences are ready to accommodate guests, who will find the cool comfort of the sea only a few steps away from their bedrooms. Other than that, explore ultimate relaxation at the overwater Raffles Spa and dine among the candle lights at The Firepit.

In an attempt to redefine time and space, Kuda Villingili designs all its villas to balance a sense of privacy with a sense of togetherness. Families with kids won’t be able to get enough of the private pools, while runaway couples will enjoy the romantic scenery. The highlights, nevertheless, are the seven dining outlets including elevated street cuisine, a fine dining beach restaurant, and the rustic bar.

Centred around the philosophy of ‘living in the moment,’ the Nova Maldives encourages guests to shut off their phones and follow their instincts. Rest in the well-equipped villas and join the variety of activities it’s got to offer, such as diving at the Aquaholics, immersing in a dream-like treatment at Eskape Spa, playing beach volleyball, or savouring fresh seafood at Flames grill house.