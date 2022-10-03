This James Bond-Famous Hotel in Bahamas Has a Secret 007 Menu



The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is a slice of pristine paradise. Located at One Ocean Drive, Paradise Island, Bahamas, the destination has long beckoned the rich, famous, and most alluring guests — including one exceptional secret agent, 007 himself. And now, the hotel is celebrating Bond, James Bond, with a 007 Secret Menu just in time for the original film’s 60th anniversary.

In September, the hotel launched the ultra-exclusive 007 Secret Menu guest experience that includes an immersive, seven-course culinary journey that pays homage to all the films, but most importantly to Casino Royale, which was filmed right here at the resort.

Now, here’s where the secret part comes in.

The Ocean Club Has a 007 Secret Menu for James Bond Fans

Guests who book the experience will receive zero details about the meal until they receive a “classified” note with instructions in their room. Once they’ve reviewed their top-secret “mission,” guests can look forward to a one-of-a-kind culinary journey hosted at the property’s Martini Bar, the backdrop in the 2006 Casino Royale film. Bartender Keith Cash even makes an appearance and is still a part of the hotel today, so who knows, maybe you’ll get lucky and get to ask the man himself for a drink shaken, not stirred.

“As we continue to celebrate six decades of The Ocean Club, we want to provide guests the chance to experience our legacy first hand, this time focusing on the Bond story,” John Conway, the resort’s general manager, shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine. “The Ocean Club’s special programming throughout the anniversary year invites guests to not only join in on the celebrations, but also become part of The Ocean Club’s legendary past which lives on today.”

Each course in the extensive menu is inspired by the Bond film it is named after and comes paired with a martini from the resort’s iconic Martini Bar. We wish we could tell you more about what you can expect, but we don’t have high enough clearance to gather that kind of intel. (Seriously. The hotel refused to tell us what’s on the secret menu, so you’re going to have to try it for yourself and smuggle the intel back to us after your vacation.)

After dining on the secret menu guests can retire back to their suites, which come decked out in furnishings fit for cinematic history, like dark wide-beamed flooring, crisp white bedding, and views of the azure waters off their private balconies that just won’t quit. Guests can even level up their stay by booking a room with a private plunge pool.

On the property, guests can also explore the five miles of white sand beaches out front, or walk through the 35 acres of lush landscapes surrounding the resort, all of which are perfect places for any secret rendezvous guests need to have with a sexy double agent (or two).

Now that you’ve got the details on the menu and the hotel this story will self-destruct in three …two …

Book Your Flight to Bahamas Here

Reserve Your Stay At The Ocean Club Bahamas On Booking.com

Reserve Your Stay At The Ocean Club Bahamas On Agoda.com

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: CHRISTIAN HORAN)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.