The First Look inside Pan Pacific Orchard, Set to Open in Singapore by May 2023

A destination for dining and world-class hotels, Singapore has yet to welcome another elegant hospitality right in the heart of the city in May 2023.

The 347-key address is for local guests and holidaymakers alike who want to be at the heart of it all. It’s situated at the doorstep of Orchard station and shopping malls such as Palais Renaissance, ION Orchard, and Isetan Scotts.

“Pan Pacific Orchard will bring the new vision of Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts to life, elevating the brand into graceful luxury. With sincere service from the heart, we deliver a brand-new luxurious experience for discerning travellers and transform the landscape of Singapore’s iconic Orchard Road. Our passionate team looks forward to welcoming guests with our sincere and graceful hospitality, creating memorable experiences for all,” shared Marcel NA Holman, General Manager of Pan Pacific Orchard and Vice President of Operations for China, Japan and Indonesia.

Pan Pacific Orchard easily stands out against the skyscrapers in the area. The structure itself features four open-air terraces – named Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud – with over 7,300sqm of foliage that covers more than 200 percent of the hotel’s land area. Every guest room will provide a view of either the terraced landscape or the cityscape of Singapore.

Rich foliage and cascading water features make up the lush Forest Terrace, where guests can check-in or have a relaxing afternoon tea by a verdant backdrop of curling vines and thriving flora.

The second open terrace, Beach Terrace, will transport guests staying on the fifth to tenth floors to a balmy island escape. Here, it features an outdoor pool flanked by sandy shores, tropical foliage and a pool bar for the ultimate “beachside” getaway. There will also be 10 Beach Club Lofts with a private outdoor balcony and direct access to the pool.

Meanwhile, levels 11 to 16 will showcase the manicured Garden Terrace, which calls attention to an outdoor lawn that stretches beneath the guest rooms. It is also here where guests and visitors can head to Pan Pacific Orchard’s specialty destination bar.

Last, but certainly not least, Cloud Terrace occupies floors 18 to 23. Here, you’ll find Singapore’s only space for “meeting in the clouds” here at Pan Pacific Orchard. We’re talking a pillarless ballroom that can accommodate up to 420 guests, creating a stunning, dream destination for events and celebrations that’s accompanied by a breezy vista of the city’s landscape.

All images are credited to WOHA.

