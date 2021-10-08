6 Private Hotel Villas in Phuket for a Tropical Getaway

As Phuket opens to fully vaccinated travellers from any country, here are six private hotel villas to escape to for that much-needed tropical getaway.

Phuket is home to a plethora of exquisite private pool villas with breathtaking ocean vistas. Travellers from all around the country and all around the globe make their way to the island for a tropical getaway. Although we’re grateful for the countless options, decision-making when it comes to picking a hotel or villa can be rather overwhelming.

Perhaps you still want to maintain some social distance, and yet you don’t want to miss out on the comforts and amenities of a hotel stay. Bringing the two together, these five-star Phuket hotels and resorts offer private villas that will tick all of these boxes.

[Hero image credit: COMO Point Yamu; featured image credit: Anantara Mai Khao Phuket]

Amanpuri

Idyllic white-sand beach, fine culinary options, and a renowned holistic wellness centre, Amanpuri has long been known as one of Phuket’s most beloved luxury resorts. The first-ever Aman property is famously home to a selection of private residences with residents hailing from the world over, yet within the resort itself, there are still plenty of private villas for holidaying guests. There are seventeen villa options here, all designed to echo the Buddhist architecture of ancient Ayutthaya. Whether you’re one for garden-fresh greenery or panoramic sea views, you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for.

For more information, visit Amanpuri’s website.

Anantara Mai Khao Phuket

If you’re one for oriental architecture and tropical greenery, consider this opulent all-pool villa hideaway for your next vacation. All 83 pool villas at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket are clustered around a lagoon, offering a private oasis for travellers. Throughout their stay, guests can sip on drinks at the Tree House, indulge in beachside dining, and rejuvenate at the award-winning Anantara Spa.

For more information, visit Anantara Mai Khao Phuket’s website.

Trisara

Trisara too offers a selection of private villa residences alongside resort pool villas and suites. The intimate community of villas offer stunning sea views, enveloped in luscious greenery. Designed with generous space and thoughtful interiors, Trisara offers the perfect private haven for those looking for a relaxed getaway. Villa layouts vary from one-bedroom to two-bedroom arrangements, and take over up to an impressive 300sqm of private living space.

For more information, visit Trisara’s website.

V Villas Phuket – MGallery

Nestled in the hilltops, V Villas Phuket – MGallery provides the optimum intimate getaway. Opening just this year, V Villas features 19 private pool villas with one-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom options. With round-the-clock butler service, a private infinity pool, and bespoke spa treatments, guests are guaranteed a pampered holiday at this newly-opened all-villa resort.

For more information, visit V Villas Phuket – MGallery’s website.

COMO Point Yamu

COMO Point Yamu is a true sanctuary for serenity. With views of the Andaman Sea and the dramatic limestones of Phang Nga Bay, this luxury hotel embraces the ‘less is more’ philosophy, and we love it. Guests have five villa options to choose from: the One-Bedroom Pool Villa, Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, Three-bedroom Andaman Pool Villa, Point Yamu Pool Villa, and the COMO Pool Villa. The pleasing-to-the-eye, ultramodern interiors are the product of Italian designer Paola Navone.

For more information, visit COMO Point Yamu’s website.

Kata Rocks

Award-winning oceanfront resort Kata Rocks is a sophisticated travel destination offering gorgeous views with a contemporary design ethos throughout the property. All six villa options complement the natural topography of the site and spotlight minimal, chic fittings. The six villa options include: the One-Bedroom Sky Pool Villa, One-Bedroom Ocean Pool Loft, Two-Bedroom Sky Pool Villa, Three-Bedroom Sky Pool Villa, and the Four-Bedroom Sky Pool Villa Penthouse.

For more information, visit Kara Rocks’ website.