SLH Launches a ‘Considerate Collection’ of Sustainable Luxury Hotels

Small Luxury Hotels of the world launches the ‘Considerate Collection,’ a community of actively sustainable luxury hotels that go the extra eco mile. Three Thailand hotels make the list.

[Hero and featured image credit: Keemala]

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH)

A community of independently-minded travellers and independently-spirited hotels around the world, the hospitality brand is renowned for its multi-pronged portfolio of 520 luxury boutique properties in 90 countries. Some eminent SLH properties include The Raj Palace, 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok, Castle Hot Springs, Archipelagos Hotel, and Arctic Bath. The brand has 18 hotels in Thailand itself. SLH pivots on being anti-chain, making each and every one of their property individualistic.

Embracing their motto ‘Stay Small, Stay Considerate,’ this hospitality brand believes that small properties go hand in hand with travelling in a sustainable manner. Hence, most of their hotels don’t exceed 50 rooms, are all independently-owned, and often feature repurposed properties rather than large-scale new-builds.

‘Considerate Collection’ by SLH

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) recently announced the launch of the ‘Considerate Collection,’ an assemblage of 26 hotels in 16 countries that have been identified as actively sustainable luxury hotels. ‘Considerate Collection’ is launched in commemoration of the brand’s 31st anniversary. Out of the 26 hotels, seven are in the Asia-Pacific region, out of which three are in our very own Thailand.

All 26 hotels meet the ‘Considerate Collection’ criteria comprising three components: community-minded, cultural custodians, and environmentally conscious. The criteria across three key pillars align with the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals and the GSTC framework. This new collection was established subsequent to the brand’s collaboration with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). All in all, this multitude of actively sustainable luxury hotels aims to assist their guests in making well-thought-out, eco-conscious travel decisions.

‘Considerate Collection’ Hotels in Thailand

Seven Asia-Pacific hotels have successfully proven that luxury is indeed compatible with longevity. The anti-chain hospitality brand has recognised Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary (Bhutan), Gangtey Lounge (Bhutan), Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort (Mauritius), The Fortress Resort & Spa (Sri Lanka), Keemala (Thailand), Pimalai Resort & Spa (Thailand), and The Racha (Thailand) as actively sustainable luxury hotels. Below is a closer look at the ‘Considerate Collection’ hotels in Thailand to consider for your next vacation.

This rainforest property features wildlife-inspired interiors and offers picturesque views of the tropical rainforest, making it the ultimate ‘glamping‘ location. Keemala’s Tent Pool Villas are equipped with a private pool, an outdoor lounging space, a monsoon shower, and an outdoor standalone bathtub. The property boasts an expanse that is the perfect commingling of contemporary touches and wooden nuances, all the while wholly embracing the nature in which it sits.

Situated amidst lush tropical forests with a sprawling view of the endless Andaman waters, Pimalai Resort & Spa is 100 acres of pure paradise for nature lovers. The mountainous property is Koh Lanta’s best-kept secret. Among other deluxe amenities, the property offers luxury rooms and hillside villas with ocean views for guests to enjoy.

Ko Racha Yai is home to an eco-chic luxury property boasting an expansive white-sand crescent bay with crystal clear waters, creating a postcard-perfect tropical destination. The Racha is a peaceful resort providing a sanctuary for the mind, the body, and the soul. Whether you prefer an activity-filled holiday or a serene vacation, this island destination is a must-visit for the eco-conscious traveller with a love for luxury hotels.

For the full list of ‘Considerate Collection’ hotels, visit SLH’s website.