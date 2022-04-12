Soneva Teams Up with Teamwork Arts to Launch a Literature Festival This May 2022

As travel restrictions and lockdowns begin to ease, Soneva teams up with Teamwork Arts — the names behind the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival — to host the first-ever JLF Soneva Fushi.

Every year, Teamwork Arts produces and hosts the renowned Jaipur Literature Festival — a celebration of South Asia’s vibrant literary culture, that brings together an engaged community of avid readers, opinion leaders, and influencers. Considered among the most significant literary shows to exist, the festival has hosted over 2,000 speakers and a million book enthusiasts over the past decade, hailing from countries all across the globe. While JLF takes place annually in Jaipur, the arts and literary festival often extends beyond the affair itself, encompassing a series of international events that take place everywhere from London, through to New York, Colorado, Houston, and Toronto.

This year, in a one-of-a-kind collaboration, world-class resorts operator Soneva will be working with Teamwork Arts to host the first-ever JLF Soneva Fushi, in the Maldives. Placing the spotlight on the hope, strength, and vitality that comes with exposure to literature and knowledge, the event is set to take place from May 13 to 22, 2022, at Maldives-based Soneva Fushi.

Truth be told, the festival could not have come at a better time. As the world gradually begins to open up once more, with easing travel restrictions and lockdowns coming to an end, JLF Soneva Fushi sets to provide a rare chance for participants to reconnect with the joys of art. Expect an immersive experience of live performances, ranging from art to music and literature, all set within beautifully tranquil surroundings.

Globally recognised authors and thinkers will be taking part in a series of panels, workshops, music, poetry readings, and film screenings. As the ten days progress, participants will get the opportunity to experience various events at absolutely breathtaking locations across the island, themed after travel, fiction, food, art, wellness, climate change, the environment, and more.

As part of JLF Soneva Fushi, Soneva will be providing an exclusive package to guests participating in the festival. For USD 2,310 (approximately THB 78,000), guests will have access to all sessions hosted under the festival, including events, activities, and workshops. The package also includes daily full board, seaplane transfers, and a private villa.

To find out more, visit soneva.com.

All images courtesy of Soneva.