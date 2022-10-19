Whether you’re planning a trip with your friends, family, or romantic interest(s), pool villas are never an out-of-date choice. Here are the most beautiful pool villas in Thailand.

Thailand is known globally for its one-of-a-kind hospitality, and so it comes as no surprise that the country is filled with several magnificent hotels and resorts. On top of that, pool villas are among the best accommodation options you could reward yourself with. To help reignite your wanderlust spirit, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite luxury pool villas across the country. While away these warmer days by planning your next getaway — you might even want to try checking out deals now for advanced bookings, just in case!

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Anantara Mai Khao Phuket)

The Most Beautiful Pool Villas in Thailand

We could never exclude Soneva Kiri when talking about Thailand’s best pool villas. The 11 spectacular types of pool villas are located amid a tropical rainforest, all of which adopt an eco-friendly design that blends flawlessly with the forest and the sea. While lovebirds won’t be able to get over the ‘Beach Pool Villa Suite’ with an outdoor bathroom that resembles an elephant’s ear hideaway, families will enjoy the ‘3-Bedroom Beach Pool Reserve’ with a treehouse and a water slide. Spacious, nature-centric, and very fun.

Ranging from one- to eight-bedroom villas, the private villas at Samujana are made for any kind of stay. Whether you’re an explorer or a couch potato, anyone will woo over the oversized private infinity pools here that come with a stunning view of the sea. Designed to feel like a home-away-from-home experience, Samujana Villas also come with a Villa Manager, in-house staff, and even private chef on demand.

At the most northern tip of Phuket lies an exquisite property known as the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket. In this far-flung paradise, guests are welcomed into Thai-inspired pool villas, some of which come with a sala, al fresco bathtub, or even lagoon view. For a one-of-a-kind experience, stay in the ‘Two Bedroom Royal Villa’ that is inspired by the works of Jim Thompson. It is decorated with stunning Thai silk all around, and even boasts a direct pathway to the pristine beach right in front.

Tucked away in the mountains of Phuket, The Naka Phuket is an ideal place for those seeking seclusion. Because it marks the point where the lush hills meet the sapphire sea, this gigantic resort harmoniously marries the waters, and the greenery, with the 95 modern and luxurious pool villas and suites. Our favourite, the ‘3-Bedroom Pool Villa Duplex,’ comprises of three floors, and features an outdoor balcony, patio, kitchen, sauna, and steam room.

If you’re looking for a near-Bangkok getaway in a stunning, spacious pool villa, the V Villas Hua Hin may just be right for you. In these contemporary pool villas, guests will find themselves immersed in a serene ambience where five-star amenities and services await. Small details like a Bose home entertainment system and in-villa wine cellar really add to the experience, all made available to you with the help of 24-hour personal butler. For pet lovers, it is particularly ideal, as the V Villas Hua Hin are pet-friendly, too.

If you’re looking to experience a full-on beach-front experience in Koh Samui, SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort has some of the largest two-bedroom options available. The villa comes with two spacious bedrooms — each fully equipped with a king-sized bed and full-sized daybed perfect for lounging and rolling around all day in utter bliss. If that isn’t enough to get your relax mode on, there’s also a spacious living room, and a huge outdoor swimming pool and sunbathing deck with stunning sea views, especially designed to help you make the most of summer. One of Samui’s largest resorts, the island destination can comfortably house up to six people.

There are those who love greenery, and those who love the seas. If, like us, you are a true lover of both, then we recommend The Slate Phuket. Surrounded by lush, green plains, the hotel’s ‘Bensley Suite’ was designed as a sanctuary of nature and peace. Reminiscent of a far-flung paradise, tasteful flower arrangements and beautifully rich, dark wood decor gives off a sense of sophisticated warmth, while the surrounding natural wonders make you feel like you’re holidaying in a dream. Indulge in juicy fruits in your private enchanted garden, and ease into a sun lounger as the sky blooms a pink hue, and the sun dips beneath the horizon. Be sure, of course, to make the most of your private pool.

If you’re looking to take your vacation down the Thai-inspired route, Pimalai’s beachside villas on Koh Lanta are where you should set your sights on. Overlooking the breathtaking Andaman sea, the destination offers living space decorated in classy, contemporary styles. The ‘Two-Bedroom Beachside Villa’ comes with a private infinity-edged pool, where you can spend your days unwinding in utter peace. Of course, if you’re looking to go with a group of your nearest and dearest, the villa also comes complete with a living room, dining room, and kitchen facilities to meet all your needs.

In the midst of summer, many of us are in the mood to retreat, and detox — both physically and mentally. If you’re in search of a holiday of true, utter peace, the stunning ‘Grand Reserve Pool Villa’ at Santiburi Koh Samui makes for a stunning sanctuary. Much like a sophisticated traveller’s hidden gem, the private residence features bright, airy and modern interiors decked with designer decor. Floor-to-ceiling windows lead you directly onto a large garden, deck, and private pool. Come nightfall, super comfortable beds — and even a pillow menu, to boot — customised lighting options and impeccable sound-proofing guarantee that you’ll gain a restful sleep, while en-suite bathrooms come with standalone tubs and refreshing rain showers to help you unwind and relax.

Koh Yao Noi is already a beautiful hideaway in itself, and the Six Senses Yao Noi really takes that experience to another level. At Six Senses Yao Noi, there are various private villa options to choose from. While you’ll enjoy the spaciousness of the two-storey ‘The View’ villa, the ‘Beachfront Pool Villa’ grants direct access to the beach. Whether you spend the day exploring the island, or relaxing back on the property, do not fear if you’re not sure of your itinerary before going. Six Senses Yao Noi even boasts an in-resort Guest Experience Maker that will certainly fill your trip with wonderful discoveries.

One of the most prominent resorts on Koh Yao Yai is Santhiya Koh Yao Yai, and you’ll understand why on arrival at this majestic piece of land. Uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea can be admired from the private seawater pools in each of the pool villas. Most notably, Santhiya is the only place in the world with 100% pure seawater pools, famous for yielding more minerals and health benefits than chlorine pools. Several more features, like the sunken outdoor bathtub and the large balcony, make these villas especially appealing to those who enjoy outdoor living.

With only 12 rooms, Sala Khao Yai offers an exclusive retreat amid the lush countryside of Khao Yai National Park. The mesmerising views of the forest can be adored from the resort’s pool villas that are available in five different structures but are all equipped with a clean, minimalistic design ethos. If the pool water gets too cool, step down into the outdoor hot tub and relax in nature’s embrace. On the utmost top of that, the rooftop deck also provides generous spaces for winter BBQ parties and more, too.

