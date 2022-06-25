Why We’re Checking into The Athenee Hotel Bangkok for an Unforgettable Experience

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok returns with exclusive guest privileges, and an elevated city-centre experience.

Rising from the heart of Bangkok’s perennially buzzy downtown area, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, has long been revered among the city’s best five-starred establishments.

Occupying what was once the Kandhavas Palace, the 29-storied property is flanked by tree-lined roads, prestigious embassies, and some of the best malls Bangkok has to offer. In short, it’s the perfect place to check-in for a city-centre getaway.

From Royal Club privileges, to Royal-themed suites, we round up some of the reasons The Athenee Hotel Bangkok is top on our “must stay” bucket list.

Rooms & Suites inspired by a royal residence

Drawing inspiration from summer palaces and grand temples, each room and suite within The Athenee hotel provides an opulent personal space, within which you’ll find charming nods to the local culture and heritage. Refined interiors of white, grey and maroon are given an eye-catching twist through elegant Thai motifs and classic furniture, all of which provide a backdrop for top-of-the-line facilities to accommodate your work and living needs. Classic options range from the 38 square metre Athenee Rooms, all the way up to the 100 square metre Royal Club Suites, which provide exclusive access to the Royal Club Lounge.

A series of two-bedroom Royal Theme Suites are also available on site, each designed after a heritage site. The Royal Pimai Theme Suite, for instance, draws from the grand Pimai Temple built during the Khmer period in the 10the century, while hand woven silks and richly-decorated wood panelling can be found within the Ruern Thai Royal Theme Suite, which is designed based on authentic Thai houses from the Ayudhaya period. We, of course, continue to have a soft spot for the Vimarn Siam Royal Theme Suite, which is inspired by the Vimarn Mek Palace, or the summer residence King Chulaongkorn Rama V would frequent back in the 19th century.

Award-winning Gourmet Options

Whether or not you’ve stayed at The Athenee Hotel, there’s a high chance you’ve been here for the food. With a series of award-winning restaurants, there is plenty here for the discerning gourmand. Lovers of European haute cuisine need not look any further than The Allium Bangkok, where talented chef Jaruwat “Jojo” Ouprasert uses top-quality ingredients to prepare exceptionally curated dishes. The House of Smooth Curry, on the other hand, is revered for authentic Thai cuisine from four different regions of Thailand, while at The Silk Road, chef Cheng Kam Sing flies the flag for classic cantonese flavours, with a 21st century edge. Of course, Kintsugi Bangkok by Jeff Ramsey is a must-try, where the Japanese-American celebrity chef Jeff Ramsey offers his take on Japanese Kaiseki cuisine, through the use of ingredients sourced from Western Japan.

Unparalleled Facilities

Central location aside, The Athenee Hotel Bangkok has everything you need and more when it comes to a city vacation. From the Athenee Spa, which offers over 40 treatments and spa journeys, to a fitness centre, swimming pool, as well as comprehensive business facilities and The Luxury Collection Concierge, expect to be wholly pampered during your stay. There’s even a Royal Club lounge with privileges ranging from all-day tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages, to an open bar for evening cocktails every evening.

