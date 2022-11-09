The Best Pool Villas in Bangkok for a City Escape

A pool villa vacation is a refreshing escape wherever it takes place. And when it happens right in the heart of Bangkok, the getaway usually comes with other fascinating features, too.

Plenty of beautiful pool villas around Thailand are located amid natural landscapes, and all these exquisite places serve as a most reclusive getaway, whether it is with your family or your friends. Nevertheless, these pool villas and suites in Bangkok are on a totally different spectrum with either a river or a city sky view outside the floor-to-ceiling windows. Stay in one of these pool villas in Bangkok and see for yourself how mesmerising it is to be submerged in your private rooftop pool in the city.

[Hero and featured image credit: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River]

The Best Pool Villas in Bangkok

Across the 101 rooms, suites, and villas, it is undeniable that Capella Bangkok’s two types of villas provide the most exceptional experience for a hotel stay. Both the Villa and Presidential Villa are equipped with large jacuzzi plunge pools surrounded by a garden and presented with majestic river views. To enhance the experience even more, guests won’t be able to get over the perks that come with the villas, including complimentary breakfast and mini bar, jet lag wellness treatments, bubbles and bonbons upon arrival, a private Capella Culturist, and more.

The grandest space within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, the Presidential Suite is not just a suite, but a penthouse. The Riverfront Penthouse is overlooks the river just outside with a double-ceiling that welcomes natural light at all times of the day. The highlight, however, has got to be the expansive rooftop terrace that is the perfect venue for an intimate party beside the private pool.

For a place to enjoy panoramic city views, the Bannakarn House and Nara House of the Rosewood Bangkok boast the best locations in town. While the elegant plunge pool is a romantic feature on your private terrace, the in-room amenities will also keep you entertained inside. These include a fully stocked private bar, a Nespresso coffee machine, a bluetooth speaker, individual climate control, and more.

There’s a reason why the Park Hyatt Bangkok calls its grand suite a specialty suite, for the 381-square-metre Presidential Suite is inclusive of all private amenities and facilities that you won’t need to share with anybody else in the hotel. The oasis features a spa room, gym, private pools, home theatre, outdoor terrace, and its very own kitchen and dining space. The terrific indoor pools are designed for relaxation at any time of the day, with the city view just outside. Afterwards, guests are welcome to unwind in the private sauna, too.

Located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, The Siam offers a serene stay tucked away from the chaos of the city. Designed by the renowned Bill Bensley, the Courtyard Pool Villa and Riverside Pool Villa make up a spacious area of 130 square metres with an intimate private pool. Both villas feature charming touches of Thainess and various artworks throughout the space, while The Riverside Pool Villa also comes with a stunning view of the hotel’s infinity pool and the Chao Phraya River.

The Sky Suite at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a gigantic two-storey suite with three bedrooms that can accommodate up to nine people. The upper floor includes an outdoor plunge pool as well as a rooftop hot tub, both of which overlook the Sukhumvit city view. Perfect for a family or friends get-together, the suite is filled with several other intriguing facilities and services such as a whirlpool on the veranda, a baby grand piano, access to the M Club Lounge, and much more.