The Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this February 2022

From peaceful oases to romantic escapes, here are the best staycations to book this February 2022, for Valentine’s Day or any other day.

To welcome the month of love, the Siam Kempinski Hotel invites guests to check in to its ‘Celebrate the Love of Giving’ package. Despite its location amid the bustling city centre, the hotel is offering an absolute indulgence through an extra THB3,000 credit to be used for in-hotel services, restaurants, bars and spa. Additionally, any booking from Monday to Wednesday will also receive a complimentary afternoon tea and evening refreshments for two as well.

Rates start at THB7,555 per night. Book the package before February 28 for stays until March 31, 2022. For more information, contact 02-162-9000 or Line Official @Siamkempinskihotel

Whether you’re looking for a staycation to work remotely or a sweet escape with your lover, The Okura Prestige can cater to all your needs. Guests looking to work away from home will find the ‘WFH’ or ‘Work From Hotel’ package very enticing, for they’re given the chance to refresh their work space in a serene Japanese-theme Deluxe Room. Inclusive in the package is also complimentary mini-bar and a 20% discount on food and beverages. For the ‘Sweet Japan’ package, couples will wake up to a Japanese breakfast at Yamazato restaurant, then loosen up in a romantic Japanese hot bath. To end the romantic getaway, a choice of 60-minute Okura Gateway Massage or Foot Massage is also available.

The ‘WFH’ package is priced at THB2,500++ per room per day (8am-6pm) and is available until February 28, 2022. ‘Sweet Japan’ starts at THB6,500 net per night, for stays from now until April 30, 2022. For more information, call 02-687-9000.

If you’re looking for a retreat by the river, Capella’s ‘Weekday Getaway & Weekend Rendez-vous’ package will make you want to stay forever. The packages are inclusive of an upgrade to Riverfront Premier room, daily breakfast for two, daily sunrise yoga by the river, complimentary mini bar, a personal Capella culturist, and more. Additionally, guests are entitled to receive resort credits for each night they stay. These can be used in outlets including the renowned one Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco, authentic Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon, the Tea Lounge and Stella Bar.

Rates start at THB15,900++ per night for stays within March 31, 2022. For more information, call 02-098-3888.

Le Méridien Bangkok is launching a staycation ‘avec amour.’ For this staycation package, guests can wind down in true European-style. Start with destination-inspired chocolates and a classic Sparkling Kir Petillant wine in the evening, and enjoy the wide range of special offers spanning afternoon tea, a dreamy spa session, and the Valentine’s candle light dinner.

The staycation package starts from THB2,650++ per night for stays until May 31, 2022. For more information, call 02-232-8888.

