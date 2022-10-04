The Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this October

This month’s staycation packages entail a welcoming deal in a soon-to-open hotel and a hearty sleep-and-eat staycation. Book yourself one of these enticing packages and watch Bangkok in the rain from glamorous floor-to-ceiling windows this October 2022.

This October, these 5-star hotels are offering special packages, be it for a work-from-hotel day, a quiet staycation, or a romantic getaway with your loved ones.

Best Staycations to Book in Bangkok this October

The historic district of Bangkok is preparing to welcome this new property scheduled to open in late October 2022. Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon is a 180-room low-rise hotel that stands as an integral part of the attractions nearby, whether it be the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, or the National Museum. An Introductory Offer is being given to early birds looking to experience the hotel first, with special room rates, complimentary daily dining credits, and daily breakfast.

The Introductory Offer is available for booking until December 24, 2022 for stays from October 22 to December 24, 2022.

One of the most prominent hotels along the Chao Phraya River, the Capella Bangkok is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a rewarding staycation package. The Double Happiness offer includes a minimum of a two-night stay at the hotel’s best available rate plus two other perks that guests can choose from: hotel credits, a dinner set at Phra Nakhon riverside restaurant, a bottle of Capella Signature Diamant Champagne, the Signature High Tea set at Tea Lounge, or a two-hour river cruise on the Solar Boat.

The Double Happiness deal is available to book and stay until March 31, 2023 with blackout dates applied. For more information, contact 02 098 3878.

The Banyan Tree is pairing a wonderful stay in its spacious rooms with drink and dine benefits. A night stay in the Horizon room comes with two perk options: complimentary sunset drinks at Vertigo rooftop bar for two, plus All You Can Eat Dim Sum at Bai Yun restaurant. If you prefer to indulge in spacious and luxurious room amenities, go for the Serenity Club room package with sunset drinks and Club Lounge benefits.

The deals are on until October 13, 2022 for staying period until March 31, 2023. For more information, contact 02 679 1200.

Chiang Mai’s notable heritage hotel outpost in Bangkok is inviting guests to relax in the Ayutthaya Suite with several privileges to enjoy. In addition to the elegant suite with Maxi Bar & Wine Cellar, walk-in wardrobe and expansive balcony, guests will get to enjoy a complimentary breakfast, extra hotel credits, access to the rooftop pool, sundowner drinks at Marble Bar, and a private butler.

The Divine Getaway in Ayutthaya Suite package is available until October 14, 2022 for booking until March 31, 2023. For more information, contact 02 079 7000.

