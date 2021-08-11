With discerning travellers already eyeing exotic locales to visit the moment travel restrictions are lifted, we hand-pick some of the most stylish hotel suite experiences around the globe – where budget is not an issue, and bona fide rock-star treatment is the order of the day.

Alcova Tiepolo Suite, Aman Venice (Italy)





The 103-square-metre Alcova Tiepolo Suite offers guests the opportunity to stay among remarkable 18th Century frescoes by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Described as “the greatest decorative painter of his time”, Tiepolo’s theatrical frescoes in the Rococo style create an inspired space that celebrates its historic architecture. Gilded ceilings and tall windows frame elegant views of the hotel’s Garden Terrace, and an ornately painted sitting room with a fireplace is the perfect place to retire after exploring the charms of Venice. A separate king-sized bedroom with en suite and dressing room provides all the space and privacy your heart desires. The best part? The star-studded list of guests who have previously stayed in this suite, including George and Amal Clooney after their much-publicised 2014 nuptials.

Three-Bedroom Residences, Anantara Kihavah (Maldives)

Kick back and get spoiled rotten in the largest private pool residences in the Maldives, recently relaunched after a multi-million-dollar makeover. This exclusive collection of seven Maldivian accommodation experiences is the pinnacle of palatial seclusion, ideally suited for multi-generational vacations or a group of friends wishing to spend quality time together. Inspired by the natural beauty of the island and encircled by a pure white shoreline, the spacious residences come with all the mod-cons to make you feel right at home – literally in the middle of nowhere – with superlative services just a phone call away.

Presidential Suite, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris (France)

Chances are good this is the preferred suite of the cast of Bling Empire when they’re visiting the City of Lights. Home also to statesmen and royalty, the Presidential Suite at Hôtel Plaza Athénée is the epitome of splendour, combining an outstanding level of refinement. The interiors, crafted by Marie-José Pommereau, combine couture-house fabrics with eclectic, vintage finds to capture the very essence of French elegance. The luxurious suite also gives the best Parisian views from every angle, either overlooking avenue Montaigne or La Cour Jardin with its signature red awnings and cascades of ivy.

Ritz Suite, Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid (Spain)





The Ritz Suite is the pièce de resistance of the newly restored Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid that re-opened in April 2021. This plush one-bedroom suite features an unparalleled view of the Prado Museum from its private balcony, and has been designed as a serene escape from the city. Legendary hotelier César Ritz teamed up with French architect Charles Mewes and Spanish architect Luis de Landecho to open this Belle Epoque hotel in 1910 – with King Alfonso XIII as an investment partner – after staying in The Ritz in both Paris and London. In 2015, the Mandarin Oriental Group acquired the property, closing it three years later for the largest renovation in its 110-year history. Spanish architect Rafael de La-Hoz and French designers Gilles and Boissier were called on to preserve the heritage of the building inside out, while taking a leap into the 21st Century.

Presidential Suites, Raffles Singapore

Named after the most illustrious personalities of the Raffles story, the The Sarkies and Sir Stamford Raffles Suites are the grandest hotel suites in Singapore. Located in the Main Building, overlooking the tranquil Palm Court and the hotel’s legendary porte-cochère entrance, the suites are architecturally stunning, and each comes with its own private verandah. The vast spaces – from the living room to the dining room and the bedrooms – are bedecked with carefully-curated antiques and artworks. Functional areas include a walk-in wardrobe and your own personal pantry. The Sarkies Suite is named after the Armenian brothers who founded Raffles and managed it until the early 1930s, while the second suite bears the name of the founder of modern Singapore, Sir Stamford Raffles.

Kocatus Mansion Suite, Six Senses Kocatas Mansions (Turkey)

Located in the prestigious Sariyer district of Istanbul, the historic Sait Paşa and Kocatus Mansions were built in the second half of the 19th Century in Istanbul’s prestigious Sarıyer district. The eclectic Turkish-Ottoman Kocatus Mansion was inspired by the European art and architectural influence of the time, and offers awe-inspiring views over the Bosphorus Strait. The Kocatus Mansion Suite is the most sought after, featuring authentic Ottoman interiors with beautiful wall murals, high ceilings and a working fireplace. A Guest Experience Maker (GEM) is at your beck and call around the clock to ensure that all whims and fancies are seen to.

The Oriental Suite, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Thailand)





Completed earlier this year, the new penthouse suite at Bangkok’s la grande dame is the talk of the town. Beautifully decorated in an Oriental style with Thai silks, teak floors, antiques and Persian carpets, the 434-square-metre two-bedroom suite has front-row seats to the Chao Phraya River from a wrap-around terrace, a private dining room for up to 12 guests, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, and multiple entertainment areas. The master bedroom is furnished with stunning collectibles and a unique canopy bed that was originally designed for the former Oriental Suite in 1976.

Ava Gardner Suite, Splendido Mare, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino

Unfolding across the entire top floor of the charming Splendido Mare, the 56-square-metre Ava Gardner Suite is the height of indulgence on the Italian Riviera. The suite features wall-to-wall glass windows, and a spacious terrace revealing magnificent views. The hotel reopened on May 1 this year, following a complete renovation with interior designs by Festen Architecture. All rooms and suites are unique, with colours inspired by traditional Ligurian buildings, and luxurious layers and materials by Loro Piana and Rubelli. But it’s the Ava Gardner Suite with its chic interior that truly encapsulates the high life.

Grand Suites, Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

One of the world’s most legendary ‘hotels on wheels’, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is introducing three new Grand Suites: Vienna, Prague and Budapest. This brings the total number of top suites on board to six as they join Venice, Istanbul and Paris – all named after iconic European cities the train travels to every year, and sitting in the oldest carriage built in 1962. The suites have been created by Winberly Interiors, with scrupulous craftsmanship that embraces the train’s iconic history throughout. From the hand-embroidered cushions to intricately carved marquetry, they offer an unmatchable experience with perfectly placed mosaics, silk patterns, en suite bathrooms, double beds, and a private living area with underfloor heating.

The Baroque and Gothic architecture of Prague, along with the city’s theatrical feel, encapsulates the Prague Grand Suite through rich golds and maroons. Vienna’s imperial legacy is reflected with an ornate and classical design in the Vienna Grand Suite (pictured here), using rich hues of gold and emerald green. The Budapest Grand Suite aims to capture the essence of both sides of the Danube River, taking inspiration from Gothic and Ottoman architecture, and is adorned with intricately-detailed marquetry and sumptuous silk embroidery patterns.

The Royal Pavilions, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara (Abu Dhabi)





Only 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest desert envelops you in otherworldly beauty. Half a kilometre from the main resort, amidst rolling sand dunes, 10 standalone pool villas are dotted over the desolate landscape, each offering absolute seclusion in an adults-only environment. Whether you fly in by helicopter or enter by camel procession, a personalised adventure awaits with tailored dining and spa experiences, and exciting desert adventures – on foot, astride a majestic Arabian stallion, or in a chauffeured 4×4. The desert sanctuaries blend into the surrounding landscape, with ochre tones, handcrafted timber furnishings and indigenous motifs. Start your day with breakfast served out on the terrace enjoying the sunrise, and end it unwinding with shisha, poolside under the stars.

Suite 67, La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, Mallorca (Spain)

Belmond commissioned acclaimed designer Matthew Williamson to design a suite at La Residencia, Mallorca. Suite 67 features the designer’s signature vibrant colours, rich botanicals and luxe textures, all combined with a rustic decadence. Located in the Son Fony building, the one-bedroom suite enjoys spectacular views of both the village and mountains, and includes a private pool and garden, luxurious living space and a vibrant bathroom.

Matthew’s signature wallpaper, Rosanna Trellis, adorns the walls of the bedroom, featuring a striking bed lacquered in Yves Klein electric blue. The living space is highlighted with the designer’s decorative upholstery fabrics – all set against soft pink blush walls. A vintage roll-top bath sits proudly in the bathroom. The private garden and pool area features designs inspired by the glamour of 1950s Palm Springs and California.

Villa Del Lago, Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como (Italy)

Offering total privacy, guests enjoy enchanting views of Lake Como with the Neo-classical-style Villa Del Lago. Spread across four floors with three bedrooms, the villa consists of a verdant garden, a terrace with an open-air whirlpool tub, and a private dock on the lake. The outdoor Jacuzzi is a prime spot to relish the beautiful scenery while relaxing. To enhance the time spent with family and friends, the villa offers entertainment such as a games room, table football, and a wet bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow a full experience of the location, along with a private kitchen, living room, and library with a fireplace.

