The Soul Resort Offers Wellness and Mindfulness Activities in the Saraburi Mountains

A “magical blend of luxury and harmony,” The Soul Luxury Wellness and Mindfulness Resort is a new resort in Saraburi that offers an unprecedented experience of wellness and mindfulness in the midst of the mountains.

Located near Phra Phutthabat Noi Mountain in Saraburi, The Soul aims to bring peace and comfort to its guests in its 35 guest rooms and suites. The rooms are located inside beautiful buildings with asymmetric brown cedar roofs, that together give the impression of a quaint, small village, similar to what you’ve seen in Avatar or Shang-Chi. The design combines western neoclassical energy with an eastern Chinese artistic style to create a serene environment for rest.

At the core of this unique resort, the well-being of the body and the stability of the mind are of utmost priority. The resort offers a balanced diet menu across its dining venues: Pim-Piman Thai and International Cuisine, and The Harmony Library and Tearoom – the only tearoom that has a bright red prayer room hidden inside.

Amid the beautiful, spacious green lawns of the resort, several wellness and mindfulness activities will keep guests busy throughout their stay. A must-try is mindful dining and solitude staying, where guests are provided with a private space in the dining room, so they can practice mindful eating with a Guru. They can also ask for a few hours of seclusion in the Hermit Hut, a simple and isolated hut in an area with weak internet connections. Here, they can spend their alone time reading books, meditating, or even falling asleep to the sound of the nature.

A great space for walking meditation, yoga, spa treaments, or just an all-round social detox, The Soul Luxury Wellness and Mindfulness Resort is now open for booking.

Find out more via the website.