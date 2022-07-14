4 Weekend Trip Ideas Around Southeast Asia for July

With the long-awaited reopening of several of our neighbouring countries, we can’t wait to spend our weekends away at these hideaways. Here are 4 destinations in Southeast Asia to bookmark for the most rewarding weekend trips abroad this July.

From the sea to the mountains, there are answers to all your getaway desires nearby. Coming in the theme of a nature-loving vacation, this month’s weekend trip ideas will take you to some of the best luxury hotels on the hilltops and sandy beaches.

[Hero and featured Image credit: One & Only Desaru Coast]

4 Weekend Trip Ideas for July 2022

Amanjiwo, Java, Indonesia

The emerald-green landscape of Java, Indonesia sets the perfect background for Amanjiwo. With lush plains and the azure sea extending beyond the horizon, the views at this ultimate sanctuary are enhanced with the presence of Borobudur, the world’s largest Buddhist temple, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cascading down the hills, Amanjiwo’s suites are distinctly decorated with outdoor baths, private pools, terrace, pavilions and romantic large four-pillar beds.

Soneva Jani, Noonu Atoll, Maldives

Known worldwide as an ocean paradise, the Maldives has numerous luxury resorts on the list for you to choose from. Amongst them, Soneva Jani stands out as one of the world’s lowest density resorts. The exclusive property diverges into Chapter One and the more spacious Chapter Two, on which sea-hovering villas with slides and on-land mansion are scattered. Several water activities, like water sports and dolphin cruises, as well as beachside events, like the Private Cinema Paradiso and North Beach Private Sunrise Breakfast, will keep you busy the whole trip.

Rosewood Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang

Designed by the renowned Bill Bensley, the Rosewood Luang Prabang captures perfectly the romantic essence of bygone Indochina while surrounding itself with a tropical rainforest and natural waterfalls. This all-in-one idyllic resort offers a natural getaway, royal Laotian culinary experiences, and the traditional Lao heritage healing spa. The Royal Laotian Cooking Class is another fun activity that will take you from foraging ingredients in the forest and learning the cooking beside the waterfall.

Desaru coast is the pristine white beach located on the south-eastern shoreline of Malaysia. Known as the village of palms, One & Only Desaru Coast provides a wonderful retreat in its Rainforest Suites, Ocean Suites, and Villas alongside the sea. These tranquil suites offer the perfect place to lay idly and watch the day pass by, whether by the al fresco dining space, tropical veranda, or the private plunge pool.

