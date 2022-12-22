For those who are staying in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve, here are the luxury hotels in Bangkok to celebrate the special night in the dazzling city.

This New Year’s Eve, these hotels are offering special packages, be it a stay-and-party or a wellness retreat package. Book yourself one of these enticing staycations and watch the city’s night sky light up as we welcome 2023 in style.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

Where to Staycation in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve

Panoramic city-plus-garden views can be best admired from The St. Regis Bangkok’s The Owner’s Penthouse and the Royal Suite. The hotel’s luxurious package takes place on the night of New Year’s Eve. Take your special ones to these extraordinary suites and enjoy a dinner at IGNIV Bangkok or VIU. The St. Regis Bar will even reserve a limited VIP window-side table as your perfect seat to watch the fireworks. Otherwise, get back to the Penthouse’s private terrace and bask in the views over a bottle of Bollinger Champagne.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Dine, drink, and sleep all in one package at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. The New Year’s Eve package accommodates guests in rooms and suites, with a sumptuous New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner for two at Goji Kitchen + Bar. After filling up your appetite, take to the Neon Tokyo Countdown Party at ABar Rooftop for the final countdown. Don’t worry about staying sober, because the drinks are served free-flow.

The package is available for booking until December 30 for stays on December 31, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5555.

The new year’s holiday can be the time to refocus on your health. At RAKxa Wellness, guests are invited to pamper their bodies and souls in the serene Garden Villa for two nights and enjoy a series of health-forward activities, including a health and wellness consultation, functional fitness assessment, afternoon tea sets, and wellness cuisine meals. On top of that, guests will also get to relax through four styles of treatments like the Hyperbaric chamber and the floatation with sound therapy.

The package is for stays from December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Booking is required prior to the arrival date at least three days in advance.

Since the VIE Hotel Bangkok is planning to throw a countdown party, it’s also looking to accommodate hardcore party-goers with a luxurious stay on New Year’s Eve as well. The Spend the Night package includes a one night stay in the Deluxe Room with free access to the Party Til’ It’s 2023 at Dome Yard x Piano Bar for two persons. Party your heart out while admiring the firework shows, before coming back to the comfortable room just a few steps away.

The package is for stays on December 31, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 309 3939.

