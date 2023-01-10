As we’re counting down to the Year of the Rabbit, we’d like to propose these auspicious travel plans that cater to each of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs.

According to the Chinese horoscope, we’re all born under a zodiac sign that defines our personality in some way, from the way we work to the way we travel. Moreover, regardless of the sign predictions this 2023, we all deserve a vacation once in a while. Considering the varying personalities and travel preferences amongst the different zodiac signs, we’ve assembled 12 destinations under The Heavens Portfolio of Unique Luxury Travel Experiences for each zodiac sign to include in their travel plans this year.

Where to Travel in 2023 According to Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

The Rat

The Rat shines and enjoys their time the most with a large group of family and friends. Therefore, the best holiday destination for those born in the Year of the Rat would be a resort with huge floor plans, like the villas at Samujana, Koh Samui. Available in 1- to 8-bedroom, the attractive villas boast oversized private infinity pools and huge communal spaces for you to gather and have a good time.

The Ox

As the Ox is known for enjoying a homey environment, a serene and cosy resort like the Sailing Club Signature Resort in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, fits the best. It is one of the top resorts on the island that combines seamlessly comfortable Scandinavian ambience and luxurious service. This home-away-from-home resort also presents the best of Vietnam with its sumptuous Vietnamese food menus.

The Tiger

The symbol of power and authority, the Tiger is usually associated with historical and opulent settings. One of the most well-known prestigious sites that comes to mind is The Lanesborough in London. With a prime location steps away from the exclusive shopping district, the age-old hotel is equipped with a grand 19th century interior and remains the favourite of several international celebrities and politicians.

The Rabbit

The Rabbit is mostly romantic, refined, and has an intrinsic sense for all things artistic. Milan is one polished city, and with the Armani Hotel Milano on the map, it definitely has got to be a once-in-a-lifetime destination for every traveller, especially the Rabbit. Adorned with Armani accessories, the rooms, suites, spa, and gym are decorated in a minimalistic yet chic manner. The Italian restaurant with a panoramic view is also a highlight that attracts foodies from around the world.

The Dragon

Those born in the Year of the Dragon are widely charismatic and idealistic, which directs them towards the city with intrinsic beauty and idealism. As one of the most beautiful cities in the world with such an extensive historical context, Paris is a perfect destination. The Cheval Blanc Paris is named an opulent safe haven, where, whatever your purpose of travelling is, guests are guaranteed to be impressed by the sights of the city of light, the sound of the Seine, and the savoury of its three dining venues.

The Snake

Recognised in several cultures as the symbol for mysteriousness and wisdom, the Snake is a thoughtful zodiac sign, which prefers to spend time on the finer things in life. Thereby, a place with exotic qualities is most appreciated by this sign. Heading toward the tip of the continent, Morocco definitely possesses the ideal exotic luxury. Royal Mansour Marrakech, inarguably the best hotel in Marrakech, is designed under the concept of a medina within a medina, where secretive ambience is key. Essentially, it is where the senses are enhanced.

The Horse

A true adventurer and thrill-seeker, the Horse loves going out in the sun and trying new outdoor activities. The white Graubünden territory in Switzerland grants just the perfect options varying from skiing to tobogganing to snowboarding. Look no further than St.Moritz for the sleek hotels surrounded by nature. It definitely feels like winter wonderland amongst the calm mountainous terrain.

The Goat

The Goat stands as the gentlest zodiac amongst the 12 signs. Therefore, those born in the year are empathetic people who seek a calm getaway to recharge their minds. Chiva-Som in Hua Hin is famous for providing a complete retreat by the sea, where the guests’ mental and physical health is of topmost priority. Guests will undergo healing treatments performed by experts to rekindle their inner and outer energy.

The Monkey

As it is brilliant and witty, the Monkey enjoys a city with a fast pace and competitive vibe. Here in Hong Kong, The Hari is a great location to explore deeply the intellectual energy of the city, for it’s situated near the commercial Causeway Bay, the creative Wan Chai, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Happy Valley Racecourse.

The Rooster

Known for being tenacious and adventurous, the Rooster adapts well in the changing environments. Since they thrive so well in a bustling, innovative city, the Address Fountain Views in Dubai appears the most fitting with their personality. As the name implies, the hotel rooms stand opposite of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

The Dog

The most prominent characteristic of the Dog is loyalty, meaning they prefer to be in familiar environments that have long stood the test of time. JOALI is the Maldives’ first and only immersive art resort. Imagine the exquisite blue ocean accentuated by an unspoiled art scene and sustainable luxury, you won’t ever regret time spent at JOALI Maldives.

The Pig

Arguably the most down-to-earth personality of all Chinese zodiac signs, the Pig loves to dwell in simple, unpretentious accommodations. They appreciate simplicity and peace more than anything, bringing them close to The Farm at San Benito in Batangas, Philippines. This eco-luxury holistic medical wellness resort flourishes on a 51-hectare land of green jungles, with only fresh air and green activities radiating throughout the property.

