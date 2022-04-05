Where to Travel Within Asia this Songkran 2022

Since the Thai New Year is almost upon us, here is where to travel within Thailand and within Asia this Songkran 2022.

With Songkran being less than two weeks away, here’s some travel inspiration on where to travel domestically and internationally this April 2022. Whilst our focus is on destinations within Thailand, we’ve also got destinations located beyond the borders, as more and more countries are re-opening without a quarantine requirement.

Koh Samui, Thailand for a Family Vacation

If you’re planning to celebrate Songkran 2022 with your family, consider flying over to the beautiful island that is Koh Samui. Home to an array of stunning beaches, fine fare, and luxury resorts, a worthwhile tropical getaway is guaranteed here. Here’s where to stay when in Koh Samui with your loved ones.

First up, we’ve got the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. Here, the green of the jungle is contrasted with the blue of the ocean, providing the ultimate tropical getaway. The long line of services and amenities make it an excellent location for families to spend some quality time together. Think water sports, a Muay Thai ring, a library, and more.

Situated not too far from Samui International Airport, Meliá Koh Samui is a bright, beautiful, and breezy property on Chaoeng Mon Beach. The stunning beachfront resort is furnished with a nautical design, boasts a contemporary architectural design ethos, and serves international delicacies by the sea.

If you and your family want to explore a newly-opened property, book a stay at the beautiful Centara Reserve Samui. Centara’s first ultra-luxury resort is here to impress with its colonial aesthetic, contemporary allure, and a plethora of accommodation options. For the ultimate family vacation, vouch for one of the villa options: the ‘Reserve Pool Villa’ or ‘Reserve Ocean Pool Villa.’

Krabi, Thailand for a Retreat within Nature

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, escape to Krabi. Profuse greenery, white sand beaches, incredible islands, stunning sunsets – Krabi is ideal for a tranquil retreat within nature. Here’s where to stay when in Krabi.

When in the beautiful province, consider booking a stay at this beautiful property, the Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Nestled on the shores of the Andaman Sea, the luxurious sanctuary is where the mountain meets the sea and where nature meets culture. For accommodation, you have the choice between villas and pavilions, all of which beautifully pay homage to traditional Thai design.

Other than being nature-filled, Rayavadee is also adventure-filled and activity-filled, so you won’t experience a dull moment during your stay here. Situated among tropical foliage, the 100-pavilion property offers leisure, as well as soft adventure. For those wanting to fully immerse themselves in nature, Rayavadee is an ideal location for forest bathing, too.

Situated amidst lush tropical forests in Koh Lanta, Pimalai Resort & Spa is perfect for travellers looking to spend their holiday on an island. Spanning almost a kilometre of beachfront expanse, the mountainous luxury resort is 100 acres of pure paradise for nature enthusiasts and beach lovers alike.

Hua Hin, Thailand for a Tropical Escape Near Bangkok

For travellers looking to travel not too far from the capital city, we recommend driving down to Hua Hin this Songkran. A favoured destination among locals and internationals alike, Hua Hin is ideal for a tropical escape whilst still being close to home. Here’s where to stay when in the charming beachside town.

Located in the heart of Hua Hin, V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery is a private haven that offers a luxury vacation in a serene setting. The property’s location makes it convenient for exploring the area whilst the property’s deluxe amenities make it wonderfully suitable for deep relaxation.

For ultimate seclusion, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin offers an exclusive assemblage of luxury pool villas designed to accommodate small groups and big groups alike. From three-bedroom pool villas designed in a neo-colonial style to five-bedroom pool villas equipped with a private sunset balcony, this property guarantees a quality tropical escape.

We’re concluding our list of recommended Hua Hin properties with a luxury hotel that boasts an artistic aesthetic, the SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin. This chic, contemporary hotel is guaranteed to inspire you during your stay with its polychromatic furnishings and summer hues.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam for a History-Rich Holiday

For those looking to travel beyond the frontiers of Thailand, Vietnam is an option to consider since quarantine upon arrival is no longer a requirement. If you’re one for holidays rich with history and culture, Ho Chi Minh City is the place to be this Songkran. Here’s where to stay when in the largest city in Vietnam.

At the Park Hyatt Saigon, expect an urban luxury property boasting a sophisticated design ethos, top-notch dining outlets, and French colonial-style architecture. All in all, expect a personalised luxury experience in the heart of the city.

For rooms with stunning cityscapes and Haute Italian design, book a stay at The Reverie Saigon. With one foot in Asia and the other in Europe, the property’s five distinctive dining outlets offer a wide range of cuisines including contemporary Italian fare and gourmet Chinese fare, ideal for discerning diners looking to embark on a culinary adventure during their stay.

If you prefer something that’s slightly more intimate but is still luxurious, Mia Saigon is a property to consider. The luxury boutique hotel is situated minutes from Ho Chi Minh City’s dynamic downtown, so guests can explore the nearby attractions, too.

Bali, Indonesia for a Wellness-Filled Sojourn

Our second out-of-Thailand destination is the beautiful island of Bali in Indonesia. A recognised and revered location for alluring retreats, the province is the perfect place for a wellness-filled, spiritual sojourn. Here’s where to stay when in Bali.

Sheltered in a tranquil bay along three miles of sand, the villas at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay channel an authentic Balinese village where guests are invited to bask in unparalleled vistas and become one with nature. The heritage-rich beachfront resort places emphasis on the island’s stunning landscapes and inimitable culture.

For secluded luxury, we recommend spending your nights at the Alila Villas Uluwatu. This contemporary, palatial resort is home to several types of stays including pool villas, hillside villas, and cliff edge villas, all of which are equipped with top-notch amenities and services. The property’s spa caters to holistic wellbeing and the dining outlets are designed with an exclusive ambiance.

Luxuriate in serenity and nature at Six Senses Uluwatu with unhindered views of the Indian Ocean and landscapes that provide sustainability-driven design and unmatched opulence. In terms of wellness, the resort offers an array of wellness programs and treatments, providing you with a rejuvenating, holistic experience during your stay.

