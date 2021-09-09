The desire for a change of scenery is taking people on extended stays that combine business and leisure. Consider these three workation destinations to embrace the new bleisure.

Work from paradise in a private beach house at The Nautilus, Maldives. An exclusive workation package offers a private sandbank that serves as an office with a desk, shaded canopy and high-speed Wi-Fi, a personal assistant, holistic education programme for guests with children and more for a minimum seven-night stay. Leisure activities such as guided reef snorkelling tours, private yoga sessions and sunset dolphin cruises are also included.

Cheval Blanc Paris

The highly anticipated Cheval Blanc Paris opens its doors in the heart of the French capital this September. Overlooking the picturesque Seine, the LVMH development has 26 rooms, 46 suites and four restaurants. Guests can enjoy the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris, with its six treatment rooms for bespoke rituals, swimming pool and state-of-the-art exercise facilities. Families are also warmly welcomed here – Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris, is a dedicated area for children, celebrating the family spirit of Cheval Blanc Maisons.

The Hari Hong Kong

Bridging the commercial district of Causeway Bay and the vibrant design scene of Wan Chai, The Hari Hong Kong is an ideal location for a workation. There are 210 guest rooms, including three signature rooftop suites, designed by Tara Bernerd, the founder and CEO of Tara Bernerd & Partners, to look and feel like a home away from home. Although it is under a year old, the hotel is already regarded by locals as a culinary destination for Japanese restaurant and terrace bar Zoku and Italian restaurant Lucciola.

Potato Head Studios

More than a place to stay, Desa Potato Head is a creative centre with spaces dedicated to sustainability, cultural immersion and the arts. Potato Head Studios is the crown jewel of the Desa (village in Indonesian), 10 years in the making, designed to re-shape how people experience hospitality. “Imagine MoMA PS1, but with [guest] rooms. That was the brief,” says Andre Matin, design consultant for the property. There are two workation options: one is to stay as a short-term guest and the other is to become a resident and create, regenerate and re-balance in the Desa for as long as you like. Long-term residents enjoy all-inclusive access to beach-side energy, co-working spaces, cultural connections, inspiring people, and space to unwind, work and understand Bali (and perhaps themselves) in a whole new way. Smaller rooms, rooms with stunning ocean views and even rooms with adjoining offices are available. Breakfast is included every day. Health and safety, of course, has been taken into careful consideration for all visitors to the Desa. There’s a doctor on call 24/7, PCR tests can be conducted in-house and brand-new hygiene and sanitation protocols designed in line with the latest WHO recommendations are in place for staff and guests alike.

