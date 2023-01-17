Spend a Week on Ritz-Carlton’s Superyacht Starting at USD$6,400

Forget spending a week in one place. Hop onboard Ritz-Carlton’s first superyacht and sail the Mediterranean or Caribbean—for a price, of course.

The Ritz-Carlton is a name that’s synonymous with luxurious hotels and resorts in the most beautiful locations. From its resort tucked away in a gorgeous corner of Koh Samui to the picturesque Hotel de la Paix in Geneva, its properties all over the world guarantee a unique and lavish stay.

But Ritz-Carlton has levelled up and is now offering guests a brand new unique experience: an intimate and deluxe stay on a superyacht—an elevated form of a cruise without the crowds but with every luxury imaginable. And the plan is to have not just one yacht but three.

The Evrima: the Ritz-Carlton’s first superyacht

The Evrima, which is Greek for “discovery”, had its maiden voyage in October of last year: a seven-night cruise from Barcelona, Spain to Nice, France. The yacht is decked out with the lavish amenities any Ritz-Carlton property would have. Take a glimpse at the 149 different suites on board and already you have a sense of just how luxurious this yacht is. The different suites range from the smallest known as The Terrace, a 28-square-metre room that looks similar to a quaint-yet-luxe hotel room (except now the view from the terrace changes day by day), to the ridiculously spacious and grand The Owner’s suite, 101-square-metres with two bathrooms, dining room, living room, and a 59-square-metre terrace with a plunge pool.

Onboard, the Ritz-Carlton boasts the same service as it does with any of its properties, promising that guests will want for nothing. A personal concierge and a staff that almost equals the number of guests onboard make sure all guests are well taken care of. On top of that, the yacht has in-house jazz and classical musicians to entertain guests, a bar and cognac lounge, and a spa for those that want to relax.

Ritz-Carlton also offers what they call The Shore Collection, a number of tours you can book and tailor to your liking when exploring the location where you’re docked. These excursions can be as intimate or large, as free or as planned as you want them to be.

It’s clear that this cruise on the 190-metre yacht is as opulent as can be and that Ritz-Carlton has pulled out all the stops as the first luxury hotel brand to take its signature hospitality to the waters. But the brand isn’t stopping there; it’s already announced the next two superyachts in its lineup, the Ilma and Luminara, set to join the fleet in 2024 and 2025. They’re set to be bigger than the Evrima with a total of 228 suites onboard.

Trips starting from February 9 all the way to December 13 are available now.

Book here