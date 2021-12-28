Delightful Hermès gift ideas for the holiday season

It’s hard to imagine anyone displeased with a gift from Hermès.

The French maison’s savoir faire doesn’t just extend to fine leather goods and timeless, sophisticated dressing; Hermès is also a master in the art of whimsy, evident in its array of gorgeous silk scarves and accessories for the home. So if you’re looking for swoon-level presents that are practical, interesting, not run-of-the-mill and sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who’s lucky enough to receive it (even if that person is you), you cannot go wrong with one housed in a distinct orange box.

Because literally every single article from Hermès is a worthy gift, we’ve narrowed down and categorised our top picks for the holiday season below. Click on an item card to see more. Happy holidays!

For the bold-hearted

Verrou horse blanket bag in embroidered Swift calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Sandal in suede goatskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamonds (Image: Eastimage)

Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf (Image: Studio Rouchon)

Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds (Image: Maud Remy-Lonvis)

Cuff in aluminum (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Cuff in aluminum (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Carre 100 cm Etriers Chromatiques en cachemire et soie (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Lazy Leopardesses scarf 90 cm in silk twill (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Belt in Tadelakt calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Avalon III throw blanket in wool and cashmere (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Avalon III cushion in wool and cashmere (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

For the classicists

Apple AirTag Hermes travel tag in Barenia calfskin

H08 watch, graphene-filled composite case, rubber strap (Image: Joel Von Allmen)

Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Rouge Hermes limited edition Rose Magenta (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

H24 eau de toilette (Image: Quentin Bertoux)

Glove and fingerless glove in cashmere and silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Beanie in cashmere and silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Galop d’Hermes bag in tartan tweed and Evercolor calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Double 6 tie double link in heavy silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Bracelet in calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

Loafer in calfskin, Kelly buckle (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

The story originally appears on Prestige Online Singapore.