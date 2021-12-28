Delightful Hermès gift ideas for the holiday season

By Crystal Lee, Digital Editor
28 Dec 2021
Delightful Hermès gift ideas for the holiday season
Delightful Hermès gift ideas for the holiday season

It’s hard to imagine anyone displeased with a gift from Hermès.

The French maison’s savoir faire doesn’t just extend to fine leather goods and timeless, sophisticated dressing; Hermès is also a master in the art of whimsy, evident in its array of gorgeous silk scarves and accessories for the home. So if you’re looking for swoon-level presents that are practical, interesting, not run-of-the-mill and sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who’s lucky enough to receive it (even if that person is you), you cannot go wrong with one housed in a distinct orange box.

Because literally every single article from Hermès is a worthy gift, we’ve narrowed down and categorised our top picks for the holiday season below. Click on an item card to see more. Happy holidays!

For the bold-hearted

  • Verrou horse blanket bag in embroidered Swift calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Sandal in suede goatskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamonds (Image: Eastimage)
  • Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf (Image: Studio Rouchon)
  • Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds (Image: Maud Remy-Lonvis)
  • Cuff in aluminum (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Carre 100 cm Etriers Chromatiques en cachemire et soie (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Lazy Leopardesses scarf 90 cm in silk twill (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Belt in Tadelakt calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Avalon III throw blanket in wool and cashmere (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Avalon III cushion in wool and cashmere (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

For the classicists

  • Apple AirTag Hermes travel tag in Barenia calfskin
  • H08 watch, graphene-filled composite case, rubber strap (Image: Joel Von Allmen)
  • Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Rouge Hermes limited edition Rose Magenta (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • H24 eau de toilette (Image: Quentin Bertoux)
  • Glove and fingerless glove in cashmere and silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Beanie in cashmere and silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Galop d’Hermes bag in tartan tweed and Evercolor calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Double 6 tie double link in heavy silk (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Bracelet in calfskin (Image: Studio des Fleurs)
  • Loafer in calfskin, Kelly buckle (Image: Studio des Fleurs)

The story originally appears on Prestige Online Singapore.

Crystal Lee, Digital Editor
