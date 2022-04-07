Watches & Wonders 2022: Chopard Introduces Show-worthy Timepieces

Chopard introduces new iterations of its L.U.C timepieces, cinema-inspired jewellery watches, new Alpine Eagle watches and many more at Watches & Wonders 2022.

As the world slowly begins returning to a semblance of its pre-pandemic state, in-person events are starting to make their long-awaited comebacks as well. One such highly anticipated event is none other than Watches and Wonders 2022, which kicked off on 30 March and will run until this 5 April in Geneva, Switzerland.

This gathering of the best of the horology world has long served as a platform for celebrating, discussing and discovering fine watchmaking.

Among the Maisons that are presenting their new watches this year is Chopard, introducing new iterations of its L.U.C timepieces, cinema-inspired jewellery watches, a new Alpine Eagle equipped with a flying tourbillon and many more.

The Sound of Eternity







A trilogy of new L.U.C watches christened The Sound of Eternity is Chopard’s way of commemorating the 25th anniversary of its L.U.C collection. The L.U.C Full Strike Tourbillon, L.U.C Full Strike Sapphire and L.U.C Strike One are complication timepieces that have been analysed and fine-tuned by Chopard Co-President Karl-Friedrich Scheufele and the Capuçon brothers, virtuoso cellist and violinist Gautier and Renaud, to ensure the crystal-clear chiming of each watch. Available in a 20-piece rose gold limited edition framing a guilloché gold dial, the 42.5 mm L.U.C Full Strike Tourbillon, powered by the new chronometer-certified L.U.C 08.02-L movement, impressively integrates a tourbillon within the limited space of a Chopard Manufacture minute repeater calibre. Next, the 42.5 mm five-piece limited edition L.U.C Full Strike Sapphire – as apparent from its name – presents a case entirely in transparent sapphire, equipped with a peerless minute repeater and powered by L.U.C 08.01-L chronometer-certified calibre. Last but not least, the 25-piece limited series 40 mm L.U.C Strike One is available in ethical rose gold with a guilloché gold dial, with the mechanical self-winding L.U.C 96.32-L powering it.

L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer

The L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer is available in a limited edition of 50 pieces

The 40 mm L.U.C XPS 1860 Officer comes in ethical 18K yellow gold that contrasts elegantly with the Forest Green dial that’s crafted on a solid 18K gold base. A small seconds subdial is situated at 6 o’clock and finely snailed, while the outer section of the dial is sunburst satin-brushed. The honeycomb motif on the dial can also be found on the reverse side, decorating the officer-type back cover that opens to reveal the ultra-thin 3.30 mm mechanical self-winding L.U.C 96.01-L movement beating within, offering 65 hours of power reserve.

Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon

The Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon is the first complication watch in the collection to bear the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark

Thanks to its advanced characteristics and innovative flying tourbillon movement, the Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon is one of the very few flying tourbillon watches that bear both Chronometer and Poinçon de Genève certifications. The ultra-thin 3.30 mm L.U.C 96.24-L movement powering it is equipped with a stop-seconds function that allows for precise time setting – as certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute. Measuring 41 mm, the case, along with the integrated bracelet, is crafted from the ultra-resistant Lucent Steel A223. The textured Aletsch Blue dial features a small seconds at 6 o’clock that reveals a transparent and light tourbillon mechanism.

Alpine Eagle XL Chrono

The Alpine Eagle XL Chrono is the first flyback chronograph to be fitted with a contemporary rubber strap

Two Alpine Eagle XL Chrono models, one with Aletsch Blue dial and the other Pitch Black dial, join the collection – both featuring extra-large 44 mm case made from Lucent Steel A223. The colours of the dials take inspiration from nature: the blue refers to the Aletsch glacier and the black to the intense blackness of mountain nights. Beating within both watches is the chronometer-certified Chopard 03.05-C movement that offers a 60-hour power reserve, which is of the flyback variety and also equipped with a unidirectional gear drive system. With these models, an Alpine Eagle flyback chronograph is fitted for the first time with a contemporary rubber strap, in colour choices that correspond with the respective dials.

Happy Sport Chrono

The Happy Sport Chrono is an ultra-feminine chronograph

Available in ethical 18K rose gold or stainless steel, the 40 mm case of the Happy Sport Chrono frames a sunburst satin-brushed gilded or silver-toned dial with a sunburst satin-brushed and guilloché centre. Elevating its chic, ultra-feminine presentation are seven dancing diamonds that swirl around each dial. A chronograph movement boasting COSC-certified chronometer precision powers the watch, additionally offering it 54 hours of power reserve. The watch features a central display of the hours, minutes and chronograph seconds; a 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock; a 30-minute counter at 9 o’clock; a small seconds at 3 o’clock; and a date window between 4 and 5 o’clock.

Happy Sport

Happy Sport goes for gold

Inspired by the rules of the golden ratio, it is only fitting that the Happy Sport comes fully in 18K rose gold. It is available in two versions: one with a diamond-set bezel and the other without. Its 33 mm case features a facetted crown – also in rose gold – set with a sapphire, while on the reverse side, the exhibition caseback bears the Happy Sport logo. Five dancing diamonds can be found on the dial, whirling and twirling with every movement of the wrist. 42 hours of power reserve is offered by Chopard 09.01-C, the mechanical movement with automatic winding that powers the watch.

Happy Sport Métiers d’Art







Happy Sport Métiers d’Art is a trio of 40 mm ethical gold watches – each equipped with Chopard Calibre 96.23-L with its 65-hour power reserve – that honours three animal species well worth preserving. The Sea Turtle Edition features a turtle ‘mobile’ in 18K rose gold set with a natural aventurine cabochon and brilliant-cut diamonds, flowing freely alongside three pear-shaped dancing diamonds on an 18K rose gold dial with marine background motif composed of opal and blue and green textured mother-of-pearl marquetry. The Hummingbird Edition sees a hummingbird ‘mobile’ in 18K rose gold, set with a marquise-cut diamond cabochon and blue and green opal, flying among three heart-shaped dancing diamonds on an 18K rose gold dial with malachite background and floral motif in orange, red and shaded textured mother-of-pearl set with four heart-shaped diamonds. Lastly, the Polar Bear Edition displays a polar bear ‘mobile’ in 18K white gold – set with a pear-shaped diamond, brilliant-cut diamonds, cabochon-cut onyx and cabochon-cut sapphires – among three triangle-cut dancing diamonds on a white gold dial with icefloe motif crafted in opal and textured mother-of-pearl and inserts composed of invisible-set triangle-cut diamonds.

L’Heure du Diamant





Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant welcomes two versions of its 26 mm jewellery watch in ethical gold, one crafted from 18K white gold and the other 18K rose gold. Both versions come fitted with a link bracelet and a bezel richly set with brilliant-cut diamonds. Both also feature a mother-of-pearl dial bearing hour-markers set with brilliant-cut diamonds and gold or rhodium-plated leaf-shaped hours and minutes hands, bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds, glare-proofed sapphire crystal, and a mechanical manual-winding movement.

IMPERIALE Flying Tourbillon

Diamonds enhance the elegance of the IMPERIALE Flying Tourbillon

The IMPERIALE Flying Tourbillon is an eight-piece limited edition that is available exclusively from Chopard boutiques. Its 36 mm case in ethical 18K white gold set with diamonds houses an aventurine dial that is beautifully ‘embroidered’ with a mother-of-pearl marquetry lotus blossom. Nestled within is the L.U.C Calibre 96.24-C that is equipped with a stop-seconds function and Chopard Twin technology (referring to the two stacked barrels), the latter which ensures that the watch has a power reserve of 65 hours.

Red Carpet Collection





The Red Carpet Collection marks the first creations in an Haute Joaillerie collection that are freely inspired by movie masterpieces. A preview presentation of the 75 (the number pays tribute to the 75th Cannes Film Festival) creations designed by Caroline Scheufel includes two jewellery watches. The first comes in Fairmined-certified ethical 18K white gold and is entirely set with rosettes of diamonds and pink, yellow and orange sapphires. The other, in Fairmined-certified ethical 18K white gold full-set with diamonds, features exquisite heart-shaped rubies.

(Main image: (L-R) L.U.C Full Strike Tourbillon, L.U.C Full Strike Sapphire and L.U.C Strike One)

If you liked this piece, come back here for more insights on Watches & Wonders 2022.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.