The Best Golf Resorts in Vietnam to Stay and Play at

Our neighbour Vietnam doesn’t only boast exquisite cultural scene and sumptuous local dishes but also provide a wide selection for golfers and their families. If you plan to head to Vietnam this year, make sure these best golf resorts and hotels are included.

Whether you’re a pro golfer or a newbie at the sport, a trip to Vietnam almost always calls for a stop at one of these top golfing spots. Not only do they feature amazing courses that are marked as some of the best in the continent (and for some, the world!), these resorts and hotels also have amenities that will have non-golfing members of your crew excited. With rejuvenating spas, epic swimming pools, fabulous dining spots and more, it is sure to be a memorable trip for everyone in the group.

For most of the spots on our list of the best Vietnam golf resorts and hotels, you’re free from the hassle of booking a separate accommodation and golf course access as they offer stay and play packages. Guests that book under such packages get access to all greens, cart fees, range balls, hotel, and meals.

The best golf resorts and hotels in Vietnam

Laguna Lăng Cô





An impressive resort community, Laguna Lăng Cô by Banyan Tree’s shares the same values as Laguna Phuket—the company’s flagship integrated resort community located in Southern Thailand. The development is immense and includes branded hotels, as well as Laguna Park Townhouses and Spas, an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Sir Nick Faldo, and private villas and residences available for sale. The resort also caters to guests of all ages.

The most remarkable feature of Laguna Lăng Cô is its stunning sea view with picturesque mountains in the background, providing a serene and relaxing environment for you and your family to enjoy. In 2022, the resort has launched an irresistible Stay and Play package. This package is inclusive of daily breakfast for two guests at The Water Court, daily One Time 18 Holes Golf for 2 adults (green fee, caddy fee, shared golf cart), complimentary scheduled two-way airport shuttle bus, and much more. With this package, you can experience the luxurious lifestyle of Laguna Lăng Cô while indulging in all the activities the resort has to offer.

New World Hoiana Beach Resort







This newly-launched luxurious integrated resort is the crown jewel of Hoi An. Facing the gorgeous Cham Island and situated on the pristine coastline of Central Vietnam, the resort is an unmissable stay in its own right. Couple that with its award-winning golf course at the Hoiana Shores Golf Course, your stay here promises to be one for the books.

With gorgeous amenities, dozens of dining options, and many other facilities that will fulfil your every whim, New World Hoiana Beach Resort is far from completion, which means there are more services to come to make your trip to this golf resort in Vietnam all the more impeccable. At the moment, you can gain entry to the gorgeous greens for free when you stay at the beach resort, or the equally stunning Hoiana Residences. Check in soon to enjoy the thrilling 18-holes links golf experience and the luxurious 6,000 square metre clubhouse.

FLC Ha Long









At FLC Ha Long, Vietnamese traditional values merge with bold contemporary design. Housed within its compounds are 649 luxurious hotel rooms and suites that overlook Halong Bay and an 18-hole golf course with a landscape that will simply take your breath away. Located in the heart of the Natural World Heritage site, the award-winning FLC Ha Long is a place to indulge in nature’s beauty without skimping on the luxury elements.

Here, you can get an all-inclusive stay and play golf package that will give you limitless access to the resort facilities on top of entrance to a whole day of satisfying your craving for the sport. Included also are one complimentary set menu lunch for two and a 45-minute deep massage for each person—a much-welcomed treat after a morning’s (or afternoon’s) worth of swinging. You should also take a stroll in its spiritual and meditation area for a truly peaceful experience.

FLC Sam Son







With similar offerings as FLC Ha Long, FLC Sam Son gives off a different vibe compared to the other property. While Ha Long offers a spectacular view of the limestone karst-riddled bay, Sam Son takes you through a gorgeous 18-hole links golf course which mirrors the layout of the Old Course at St. Andrew. Whether you’re a newbie or a pro at the sport, golfing here is an amazing opportunity to experience a world-class golf course.

Aside from the breathtaking greens, there are two spas for you to indulge in a day’s of massages and other spa treatments: Spice Spa and Maia Spa. Alternatively, you can also take a dip into the resort’s saltwater swimming pool—the largest one in Vietnam—and soak in the beauty of the seascape.

Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc





If you’re not one to enjoy golfing near bodies of water, then it’s time to turn your attention to Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc. A hidden gem set in tropical primeval forests, the views here are simply unbeatable—especially the sunsets. The all-encompassing stay and play package here encompasses a two-night stay at the resort, a buffet breakfast for two, two days’ entry to the golf course (inclusive of green fee, caddie, and half of buggy fee), airport transfer in Nam Hoi and and Phu Quoc. Last, but not least, there is free access to VinWonders, and for this particular address, you get free entry to the theme park.

Lauded as the most memorable golf course in Asia, the resort also has a slew of other amenities to make it a perfect escape for the entire family. Between the beach and the theme park, you’re going to want to book for an extended stay here to fully experience this resort.

Featured image credit: Hoiana; Hero image credit: Laguna Lang Co