Jean-Michel Gathy isn’t the first name when one thinks of yachts, but in an unprecedented announcement by Ocean Residences Development, this Belgium-born architectural and interior design visionary is set to take on his new design challenge as the lead designer for M/Y NJORD private residential superyacht.

With a list of clientele comprising world-renowned hotels including Aman, Raffles, Four Seasons and more, Gathy is the go-to designer for many leading luxury establishments. It comes as no surprise that his latest project will be equally lavish. Gathy’s designs will span across decks 10 to 13, including the superyacht’s principal residences and penthouses. Having had experience in designing to suit the environmental concerns of his projects, Gathy knows how to tick the boxes while staying true to what his signature style—an elegant combination of lightness and comfort with world-class sophistication.

“Everything is in the details,” says Gathy, “and ultimately, I want to create a shelter, a safe haven where those who choose to live onboard M/Y NJORD can close their eyes and let the day work for them, instead of them working the day. The difference is subtle but fundamental. Who in the world has a home that one day faces East at sunset, and the day after faces West at sunset?”

With an inimitable design, the 293-metres-long M/Y NJORD comprises 117 residences. Amongst these, 14 duplex and two triplex residences come with private elevators for an ultimate travel experience The residences, which range from two to six bedrooms, come in 21 different configurations and varying schematic designs to match every personal preference.

Aside from its stunning presence, the residences at M/Y NJORD come with highlights including a cheese room and walk-in wine cellar, humidor, safe room, private gym, sauna and more. Other facilities on board include a professional-standard oceanographic research lab and a gyroscopic telescope. And as health and safety must always come with an incredible journey, the yacht comes with the most advanced medical equipment to ensure the highest safety standard for every guest.

For more information, visit Njord.