Beauty Updates: Hourglass glossy balm, Drunk Elephant body butter, and more

New beauty drops for June is here! Find out which beauty product made it on our radar in this June.

It’s all about treating your skin right with the best products. If you want to start a proper skincare routine, start by asking yourself: Which products are suitable for you, and what can these products do to your skin? From face masks to body balms, our curated guide includes the latest products by your favourite brands.

Elevate your signature scent with the newest fragrances by Bvlgari and Gucci Beauty. If you are looking at ways to relieve dry skin, incorporate Melvita’s most unique Source de Roses cream and Drunk Elephant’s trusty Wonderwild Miracle Butter balm for an immediate boost of hydration. It’s travel-friendly and perfect for reapplying, no matter where you are. Unwind with Fenty Skin’s delicious yet effective Cookies N Clean detox face mask. The fragrance-free and vegan mask is ideal for targetting the pores without stripping the moisture barrier.

New beauty products we’re loving throughout June 2022:

Hero & featured image credit: Gucci Beauty