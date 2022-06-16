Beauty Updates: Hourglass glossy balm, Drunk Elephant body butter, and more

New beauty drops for June is here! Find out which beauty product made it on our radar in this June.
It’s all about treating your skin right with the best products. If you want to start a proper skincare routine, start by asking yourself: Which products are suitable for you, and what can these products do to your skin? From face masks to body balms, our curated guide includes the latest products by your favourite brands.
Elevate your signature scent with the newest fragrances by Bvlgari and Gucci Beauty. If you are looking at ways to relieve dry skin, incorporate Melvita’s most unique Source de Roses cream and Drunk Elephant’s trusty Wonderwild Miracle Butter balm for an immediate boost of hydration. It’s travel-friendly and perfect for reapplying, no matter where you are. Unwind with Fenty Skin’s delicious yet effective Cookies N Clean detox face mask. The fragrance-free and vegan mask is ideal for targetting the pores without stripping the moisture barrier.
New beauty products we’re loving throughout June 2022:
Now it’s time for glossy lips to shine — and just on time, Hourglass introduces the latest Phantom Volumising Glossy Balm. Acting as a 3-in-1, the innovative formula hydrates the lips like a nourishing balm, plumps for a juicy lip look, and makes the lips glisten instantly. It also has a customisable coverage: swipe once for a tinted wash, or swipe on another layer to achieve a bolder look. Once applied, you’ll feel an instant hit of coolness. With eight shades to choose from, you won’t be disappointed by this glossy balm.
Gucci Beauty unveils two new scents this season: Tears from the Moon and Love at your Darkest. Light yet botanical, Tears from the Moon is ideal as a daytime companion. Taking inspiration from the art of alchemy, the romantic scent is infused with white peony, lily of the valley and stephanotis. Dedicated for date nights and galas, Love at your Darkest produces a woody and spicy whiff, enveloped with black pepper, incense and cedarwood.
If you love Bvlgari’s Allegra range, check out the brand’s three new hero products: Spettacolore EDP, Baciami EDP and Magnifying Myrrh Essence. The Spettacolore resembles the enchantment of magic and beauty, thanks to the sweet scent of iris bloom that fills the room with every spritz. For those who love a hint of vanilla and gardenia, the Baciami EDP is made for you. Amplify your desired Allegra scent with the latest magnifying Myrrh essence. Smooth and warm, the Myrrh essence is a great way to layer your everyday fragrance with a lustrous and fruity aroma.
On the hunt for the perfect hydrating cream? Trust Melvita’s Source de Roses. Designed to plump the skin, the magical lotion is infused with resurrection plants from South Africa and wild roses. A single application is all you need to feel fresh and hydrated, lasting up to 48 hours. For an effective skincare routine, start by double cleansing the face with Milky Cleansing Oil and Fresh Micellar Water. Prep the skin with Rose Extra Water and apply the hero product before your eye product. Voila, you’re good to go.
We tend to neglect our bodies when working under the AC all day. Believe it or not, your skin deserves major TLC. Start by finding a suitable butter balm. This month, we’re paying attention to Drunk Elephant’s latest Wonderwild Miracle Butter. Formulated with plant—marula, cupuacu, mango and shea — butters and fatty-acid-rich plant oils, the butter balm elevates your skin to its healthiest state, especially if you’re experiencing irritation, dryness and flakiness. Trust us; you will love including this product in your daily routine.
Fenty Skin’s newest Cookies N Clean not only sounds delicious but also includes a plethora of benefits. The whipped clay detox face mask helps reduce excess oil and visibly tightens pores without drying out the skin. Suitable for all skin types, the whipped mask is made with clay, charcoal, salicylic acid, rhubarb and ginger extracts. The product is ideal for improving skin texture while conditioning and soothing the skin. Plus, we love how bouncy and whipped the texture is before massaging into the skin. Be sure to apply this product two to three times a week to experience the healing benefits.
Made to be the first step in your skincare routine, this advanced effector preps the skin for achieving greater results for the following steps. With a powerful combination of 3X Vitamin Mix, Super Berry Extract, and Taurine, the liquid works to intensely boost antioxidation. The Vitamin Mix comprises of this mixture: Vitamin C, Vitamin EAE (a stabilised version of Vitamin C), and Niacinamide.
It’s been a while since the last launch of the classic ABH palettes. Here to quench that thirst is its summer release, the Nouveau palette. Filled with intense and neutral hues, it is perfect for your everyday glam. And if you’re feeling a bit more colourful, the shades ‘Peacock’ and ‘Wisteria’ can be used to amp up your look.
