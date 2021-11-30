In an exclusive gathering of automobile aficionados and loyal fans of BMW, the German auto establishment unveils its new vision of vehicles powered by design, electricity, connectivity and sustainability — The first-ever BMW iX and The first-ever BMW iX3 — the cars that usher in a new electric era.

Held at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, the event marks the arrival of The first-ever BMW iX and The first-ever BMW iX3 in city and its exclusive unveiling to selected guests as well as Bangkok’s most prominent auto and technology connoisseurs who join Mr. Alexander Baraka, President of BMW Group Thailand, in admiring the new models.

Guiding you through this exclusive experience is none other than Prestige‘s social director Khoravipha Jotikasthira, who cruises through key stations and booths to gain an insight information into BMW’s latest vision, with an emphasis on the automobile giant’s sustainability efforts for its cars. Talking casually to BMW’s “Product Genius,” our social director digs into the level of sustainable commitment BMW puts into the making of their vehicles, from the green factory, the materials that conform to the highest sustainability standard such as FSC wood and recycled discarded fish nets, to how the expired battery will go back BMW factory and be reused to store renewable energies.

Check out the exclusive grand opening of BMW’s new electric era with the first-ever BMW iX and the first-ever BMW iX3 in the video!

Find out more at www.bmw.co.th