Prestige Recap: B.Grimm Beach Polo 2023 at InterContinental Hua Hin

On April 1, 2023, the ultimate B.Grimm polo tournament took place on the sandy beaches in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin, with three international and one local team battling it out for the esteemed HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati trophy.

(Hero image: B.Grimm Beach Polo 2023)

Every year for the past 12 years, B.Grimm has hosted the largest international beach polo tournament in the Asian region. This month, the 2023 edition was held in partnership with Proud Group, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, and Bluport Hua Hin, and saw four teams competing from Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, and Belgium.

A particularly special year for the title sponsor of the event, B.Grimm celebrates its 145th anniversary in 2023, adding even more excitement to an already notable, and much anticipated tournament.

Beyond offering fans of the sport the opportunity to watch polo live, the proceeds of the event were donated to the Nabha Foundation, under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, which will be used to support rehabilitation programmes, to create job opportunities, and increase valuable skills of incarcerated, underprivileged, and disabled members of society.

Aside from the entertaining matches, the event also featured magnificent musical performances from the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, alongside other entertainment provided by the hotel.

Moreover, with Hua Hin as the backdrop of the event, the event also acted as a means of promoting the beachside destination as a hub for tourism. Elaborating on this idea, Dr. Harald Link the President of B.Grimm and President of the Thailand Equestrian Federation said: “B.Grimm Beach Polo is sport tournament that aims to showcase Thailand’s potential as a host for future international polo competitions, which offers our kingdom a plethora of advantages but also come with their own set of challenges.”

One of these challenges is the fact that the tournament requires a close calculation of the ocean’s waves every year, so the competition can take place at the optimal time (after the tide has receded).

Furthermore, instead of using a standard wooden polo ball, the equestrians used a rubber alternative that resembles that of a small football, however, the other rules remained the same and were applied to fulfil international standards.

For this year’s tournament, the InterContinental Hua Hin not only opened its beachfront for the competition, but also made the experience even more convenient for the guests joining the festivities.

The five-star hotel has 159 rooms including rooms in beach wing, which is situated right next to the seaside, as well as the Bluport wing, which has an adjoining walkway directly connecting guests to the famed Bluport shopping centre.

In addition to accommodations, the resort is a pet-friendly venue and offers plenty of facilities, encompassing eight bars and restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, kids club, spa, and conference rooms.

Following the competition, the event also featured an exciting parade from the four participating countries. It also included an auction where decorated Thai artists sold their pieces in order to contribute further to Nabha Foundation’s important work.

Speaking about the tournament, Ekkapop Dejkriengkraisorn, the Vice President of the Foundation expressed: “Our foundation is delighted to receive continuous support from the organisers of the B.Grimm Beach Polo event. I am grateful for all involved for giving importance to providing opportunities for former inmates, the underprivileged, and the disabled, who form a large portion of our kingdom’s population today. We believe that if these individuals are given the right funding and opportunities to develop their skills and prove their potential, they will most definitely be able to benefit society.”

To guarantee a steady stream of entertaining activities, the event also included lucky draw games and a fashion show on horseback. For day to night refreshments, the annual B.Grimm Beach Polo also gathered together several notable shops, restaurants, and drink merchants from across Hua Hin.

After the conclusion of the daytime competition, the InterContinental Hua Hin’s sprawling garden area was transformed into a dreamy setting for a dinner party that honoured the athletes, organisers, and dignitaries in attendance.

Held under the theme of the ‘White Gardens,’ the dinner spread consisted of fresh seafood, premium barbecued meats, a wide range of tipples, and much more, while the music was provided by the renowned Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra.