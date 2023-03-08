Andy Warhol’s Patek Philippe Has Been Sold at a Sotheby’s Auction

The Patek Philippe 2526, which belonged to American artist Andy Warhol, was sold for over USD $100,000.

In December 1988, fine arts company Sotheby’s sold a number of things that belonged to late pop art icon Andy Warhol. The collection included jewelry, furniture, and of course, coveted paintings. Among the collection was a rose gold Patek Philippe 2526, which was bought but eventually consigned back to Sotheby’s. Put up for sale once more, the watch sold for a second time just recently.

Sotheby’s auctions off Andy Warhol’s Patek Philippe

The timepiece, encased in 36mm 18-carat pink gold, was bought by Warhol from Serpico Y Laino, Patek Philippe’s only official retailer in Venezuela according to Hypebeast. It remains in pristine condition, its enamel dial and pink gold casing still gleaming and in the same state as it was back when it was first auctioned off.

Aside from the fact that Warhol owned this particular watch, this Patek Philippe is also quite significant in terms of the watchmaker’s history. The 2526 is the first time a Patek Philippe watch had an automatic mechanism. It’s also the first model where the company placed their initials on the watch’s crown.

Sotheby’s estimated that the timepiece would go for an estimated USD $40k-USD $80k. However, ItalianWatchSpotter.com reported that the watch was sold for $101,600.