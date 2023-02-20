Blancpain Commemorates 70 years of the Fifth Fathoms with the Revolutionary Tech Gombessa

Blancpain adds a new chapter to the rich history of the first modern diver’s watch by unveiling a new model designed to meet today’s most technical diving requirements.

Blancpain was founded in 1735 by Jehan-Jacques Blancpain in Villeret, Switzerland, and is celebrated as the world’s oldest watch brand. Since its establishment, the brand has become synonymous with guarding the traditions of luxury watchmaking, while remaining committed to innovating and transmitting its watchmakers’ expertise from one generation to the next.

Some of Blancpain’s most exceptional timepieces include the classic Villeret, its one-of-a-kind Métiers d’Art pieces, and of course, the legendary Fifty Fathoms, which became the world’s first modern diver’s watch after its launch in 1953.

A Look Back at the Fifty Fathoms 1953

The Fifty Fathoms was conceived by a passionate scuba diver, Jean-Jacques Fiechter, then CEO of Blancpain, who understood the importance of being able to track time while underwater.

This innovation was immediately embraced by the further oceanic community and has since become a necessity of all elite divers and underwater explorers, while also acting as a significant tool in the mission to reiterate the importance of protecting our oceans.

This month, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fifty Fathoms, Blancpain added a new chapter to its history by introducing a new model designed to be able to measure up to three-hour immersion time – or exits from a saturation system – in order to meet today’s most technical diving requirements. The instrument’s name is the ‘Tech Gombessa.’

Evolutions in Diving

Co-developed by Marc A. Hayek, President & CEO of Blancpain, and Laurent Ballesta, Founder of the Gombessa project, the patented Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa was unveiled during a livestream from Rangiroa Atoll in French Polynesia, where the Tamataroa mission is currently taking place.

As diving has experienced a major evolution over the last seven decades, those who are now capable of spending several hours underwater have new requirements for time measurement.

Marc, an avid scuba diver, was inspired to build on the heritage of the 1953 Fifty Fathoms to create a new mechanical instrument as a result of being accustomed to highly technical closed-circuit dives for a number of years.

Marc embarked on conceptualising the instrument alongside diver, photographer, and underwater biologist, Laurent Ballesta, pursuing a design that was intended to meet the needs of members of the Gombessa Expeditions, which required long-duration deep dives.

As a result, the ‘Tech Gombessa’ reveal also commemorates 10 years of the Gombessa project, an initiative that Blancpain helped establish by becoming its founding partner in 2013.

With Blancpain’s support, these deep-sea adventurers joined forces in the multi-year Tamataroa mission that is dedicated to studying the behaviour of the great hammerhead shark in French Polynesia in order to promote its conservation.

Divers have been observing and collecting valuable information about this species through a series of technical dives on Rangiroa Atoll, which provided the setting for the unveiling of Blancpain’s new instrument.

Design and Development

Developed over five years by Marc and Laurent, the watch has been extensively tested. The duo tried several different prototypes of the watch during their dives and four prototypes were worn on the wrists of aquanauts for an almost 50-day trial period at a depth of 120 metres as part of the Gombessa V and Gombessa VI missions.

This process began in 2019, where after a year of conceptualisation, Blancpain began the development of the project starting with two important elements: the movement and the unidirectional rotating bezel.

Unlike the bezels on conventional diver’s watches, the bezel on the Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa has a three-hour scale. This scale is linked to a special hand that completes one full turn in three hours, and whose material and colour – a white luminescent coating with green emission – match those of its markers.

Inside its case, its heart is the 13P8 self-winding movement, which has been constructed based on the same criteria of reliability and robustness that have made the Fifty Fathoms the ultimate diver’s watch for seven decades.

In regard to its exterior design, the two divers set out to tackle a big challenge: the Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa had to look like a Fifty Fathoms while exhibiting distinct tech attributes. They decided to opt for a bezel inlay in black ceramic, in contrast to the traditional sapphire, and endowed it with a stronger curve and tilt towards the dial.

The watch’s legibility is optimised by a spherical crystal that eliminates visual distortion, while its dial’s new finish: the ‘absolute black’ captures almost 97% of the light to ensure readability in the dark.

Further enhancing legibility, the watch’s hour-markers are formed by luminescent block-shaped appliques, this time in orange with blue emission – colour codes picked up on the hours and minutes hands to differentiate between time-related information and diving times.

For its 47mm diameter case, the divers chose grade 23 titanium. The purest type of titanium available, it was recently introduced to the Blancpain collections and is known for its exceptional strength and anti-allergenic properties, while also being remarkably light and comfortable to wear.

In terms of its technical additions, central lugs are attached from the inside of the case middle and integrating the strap. It is water resistant to 300 metres and is equipped with a helium valve – where during saturation diving in a hyperbaric chamber, if helium manages to seep into the watch, unscrewing the valve facilitates the evacuation of the helium.

The notches of this valve are identical to the winding and time-setting crown that enables simultaneous setting of the hours, minutes and dive-time hands. Furthermore, the crown is screwed down and associated with a crown guard that now features a new trapeze-shaped design ensuring visual consistency with the lugs.

On the back of the watch, the lower part of the case is bevelled, which differs from its Fifty Fathoms predecessors. The notches used to screw in the case back have also been reworked in the same spirit of robustness.

The anthracite-coloured oscillating weight, stamped with the Gombessa Expeditions logo, features an innovative shape dominated by three large openings through which to admire the movement.

The black rubber strap, screwed to the back of the lugs, has an internal titanium reinforcement, guaranteeing ideal long-term shape, and is teamed with an extension for wearing the watch over a tech-diving suit. Finally, the buckle, with its extremely wide and ergonomic pin, has been designed to reinforce the hold of the watch to the wrist and to facilitate fastening the extension.

The Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa comes in a special Peli™ presentation box that is water-resistant and shock-resistant as well as reusable and configurable.

This case houses a rest for the watch, strap extension, travel pouch, a magnifying glass, as well as a set of dividers and cutting tools offering the possibility of compartmentalising it for any future use.

Beyond filling a gap and satisfying the most demanding requirements for extreme and deep-sea divers, the arrival of the Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa also inaugurates a new line – the Fifty Fathoms Tech, which will feature all of Blancpain’s watches dedicated to technical diving.

For more information about the Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa, click here.