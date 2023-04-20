A Look at 3 of Grand Seiko’s Upcoming 2023 Watch Releases

The timepieces were given a preview at this year’s Watches and Wonders presentation in Geneva, Switzerland, and are guaranteed to excite fans of the brand as they encapsulate Grand Seiko’s unique, nature-inspired design codes and high-quality engineering.

The Grand Seiko SBGZ009

In the past, several of Grand Seiko’s timepieces have been inspired by the Birch trees that surround the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi, where all of the brand’s mechanical watches are manufactured. A key example being the Grand Seiko SLGH005, which embodies the quiet mood of the Shinshu white birch forests.

The Grand Seiko SBGZ009 draws on these previous creations, but differs as it is the first time that Grand Seiko has utilised the birch pattern on a watch’s case. The limited-edition timepiece has been crafted by Micro Artist Studio, a luxury atelier based in Shinshu, Japan and pays homage to its craftsmen thanks to the inclusion of a plaque that says ‘Micro Artist’ on it.

The watch boasts an engraved platinum case that has first been Zaratsu-polished to a mirror finish. It is paired with a white, textural metallic dial that emulates the emotion of a snowy birch forest. These elements are complemented by 14 karat white-gold, diamond-cut hour and minute markers, as well as a crocodile strap featuring a platinum and 18 karat gold clasp.

The manual-wound watch houses the Spring Drive Caliber 9R02 that features a unique dual spring barrel construction that allows it to have 84 hours of power, and contributes to the smooth gliding motion of the watch’s hands. It also offers excellent accuracy at only +/- 1 second per day, is water resistant up to 30 metres, and the watch’s exhibition caseback allows this movement to be seen and celebrated.

Only 50 pieces of this special edition model will be released in June 2023 at select Grand Seiko boutiques.

For more information about the Grand Seiko SBGZ009, click here.

The Grand Seiko Tentagraph

Grand Seiko has made history by introducing the brand’s first-ever mechanical chronograph, the Tentagraph. It gets its name from its ability to beat 10 beats per second, its three day power reserve, and its categorisation as an automatic chronograph – combining ‘ten’ with the ‘t’ in three, the ‘a’ in automatic, and the ‘graph’ in chronograph to create ‘Tentagraph.’

Offering a new look without straying too far from the things that have made Grand Seiko a household name in the world of watchmaking, the Tentagraph’s deep blue coloured dial is inspired by Mount Iwate, a natural landmark located near the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi. The colour is said to represent the intensity of the night sky beyond the mountain.

This signature dial pattern first appeared in 2006 and has since become one of Grand Seiko’s design trademarks. As the Tentagraph is the brand’s first mechanical chronograph, the watchmaker’s decision to pay homage to the towering peak of the mountain also parallels the mountainous journey the team has climbed over the year to reach this point.

The watch features a ceramic bezel insert and Zaratsu-polished scratch-resistant titanium case and bracelet, which is also lightweight to make it comfortable for the wearer. Design codes from Grand Seiko’s sports watch line have also been integrated into this timepiece, specifically the utilisiation of powerful hands and prominent grooves for increased legibility. Moreover, the three subdials – at three, nine and 12 – are sunken in nature, for added clarity.

Beyond its exhibition caseback, the watch houses the new Tentagraph Caliber 9SC5 that beats 10 times per second, allowing for extremely high accuracy when measuring the time of day as well as elapsed time. The design of the movement – particularly its energy-efficient escapement and two barrels – allow the watch to have a three-day power reserve, making this the most extended reserve that currently exists in the watchmaking industry.

The Grand Seiko Tentagraph will be available at Grand Seiko boutiques in June 2023.

For more information about the Grand Seiko Tentagraph, click here.

The Grand Seiko SBGD213

The Grand Seiko SBGD213 is this season’s limited-edition jewellery masterpiece. Dubbed the ‘Blue Lion,’ it draws inspiration from Grand Seiko’s logo, which was introduced in 1960 on the first ever Grand Seiko watch that boasted a gold lion coin on its caseback.

The watch also aligns with the fact that the lion is considered an apex predator and aims to embody the animal as a symbol of strength, nobility, and power.

The timepiece has been crafted from 950 platinum, which is incredibly pure and has a higher density than any other precious metal. It features 266 baguette and trapezoid cut diamonds and 27 sapphires adorning its case, dial, and crown. The decision to incorporate the latter gem is to honour Grand Seiko’s trademark blue colour.

The gems are hand set between thin pairs of 18 karat white gold rails, which showcase the extremely high craftsmanship of the jewellers who work at Grand Seiko’s Shinsu Watch Studio. Moreover, the decision to alternate between diamonds and sapphires around the hour and minute markers add more depth to an already incredible timepiece.

The dial is crafted from a slab of mother of pearl that has a deep blue colour and unique reflective texture. Furthermore, the watch’s hands are a grey colour to accentuate its overall colour scheme and demonstrates Grand Seiko’s commitment to legibility.

The watch is powered by the exclusive and hand-bevelled, manual-winding Spring Drive Caliber 9R01, which has an accuracy of +10 seconds per month. It also impressively offers a 192-hour power reserve because of its three barrels.

The watch will be available at select Grand Seiko boutiques in June 2023 and only eight pieces will be available worldwide.

For more information about the Grand Seiko ‘Blue Lion,’ click here.