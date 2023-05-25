Audemars Piguet Will Welcome the New CEO in August 2024

Ilaria Resta will join Audemars Piguet as the new CEO in around August of 2024, replacing François-Henry Bennahmias after 30 years of his leadership.

Resta will not officially be taking over the CEO position until 2024 after a brief transition period. She replaces François-Henry Bennahmias whom has been at Audemars Piguet for almost 30 years, and was there through all of the watch brand’s climb to popularity, collaborations, and formation of AP Houses.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Resta as our new Chief Executive Officer. A visionary leader with a passion for craftsmanship, Ilaria will take Audemars Piguet into the future as we continue to develop our brand, blend tradition with innovation, and strengthen our direct connection to clients. Her proven record of delivering results through a clear strategic thinking based on deep consumer insights will keep AP’s legacy relevant for generations to come and ensure long lasting growth. Ilaria’s belief in the empowerment of teams and her accomplishments as an inspirational leader in corporate sustainability fully align with Audemars Piguet’s long-standing values as an independent family-owned company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank François for his three decades of service. His transformational leadership has been essential in building the success story AP is today. We are grateful for his indelible contribution and his commitment to stay until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition,” says Alessandro Bogliolo, Chairman of Audemars Piguet.

Ilaria Resta comes to AP with 26 years of international experience, working with companies like Procter & Gamble, and more recently was the President of Global Perfumery & Ingredients at Firmenich.