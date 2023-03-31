Breguet’s Reine de Naples 8918 – Light Rose Enamel Exudes Feminine Charm

The watchmaker has introduced a new light rose enamel shade for its iconic timepiece that is truly fit for a queen, paying homage to the rich origins of the Reine de Naples model.

Throughout history, Breguet’s meticulously crafted timepieces have been the subject of fascination by several famous women, Marie-Antoinette, Queen of France; the Marquis de Condorcet, the Empress Josephine of France, and of course, Napoleon’s sister, Caroline Murat, Queen of Naples, for whom the watch was created for in 1812.

Now, over 200 years since its origin, the Reine de Naples’ signature oval shape and iconic enamel dial remains as sought-after as ever. To pay homage to the timepiece’s many female admirers, the watchmaker has introduced a new light rose Reine de Naples watch that oozes feminine charm.

The watch features an 18 karat rose gold case paired with a sapphire crystal case back. Its bezel and dial flange are set with 117 diamonds, while its crown is also set with a diamond. The dial has been crafted out of a light rose “grand feu” enamel that has a deep and creamy glow.

To craft the grand feu enamel, the technique entails mixing silica and oxides to create a vast palette of colours, each with a different melting point. The enamel is applied onto the dial and then placed in an oven where it melts to create the first layer. This process is repeated as many times as necessary to obtain the desired colour. Nowadays, only a handful of Swiss artisans have mastered this craft.

The timepiece also features an off-centered chapter ring with Breguet Arabic numerals and a striking pear-cut diamond set at 6 o’clock to round it off. The numerals, the minute circle, and the Breguet logo are highlighted with 4N gold plating. To add even more luxe, it boasts a calfskin strap and buckle set with 28 diamonds.

The watch is water-resistant up to 30 metres and has a self-winding movement that beats at a frequency of 3.5 hertz and has a power reserve of 45 hours. The movement is visible through the case back and features a silicon escapement hand-guilloché platinum oscillating weight.

For more information about Breguet’s Reine de Naples 8918 – Light Rose Enamel, click here.