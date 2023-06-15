Fit for a Queen: Discover the Watches that Make Up Breguet’s Magnificent Reine de Naples Collection

Among the many magnificent timepieces Breguet produces, those in the Reine de Naples collection have always been noted for lapsing into poetry. Uniquely shaped, and created only for women, the collection endures as a heartfelt expression of the watchmaker’s eminent regard for the fairer sex.

Reine De Naples 8908

First launched in 2002, the main stylistic attributes of the Reine de Naples 8908 are the moon phases and the power-reserve indicator at 12 o’clock, and the offset hours chapter and small seconds at 6 and 7 o’clock respectively. The layout of these functions is inspired by the original wristwatch created for Caroline Murat, Queen of Naples, and by reinterpreting this fabulous portion of its watchmaking history, Breguet offers women of distinction a timepiece that is as beautiful as it is technical.

The self-winding Reine de Naples 8908 (Ref. 8908BR/5T/J20 D000) boasts an 18k rose gold ovoid case, measuring 36.50 x 28.45mm, with a delicately fluted caseband. The bezel and dial flange are set with 128 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.77 ct), while the crown is set with a cabochon-cut ruby (approx. 0.27 ct). The dial, in Tahitian mother-of- pearl and silvered gold, is individually numbered and signed, and includes open-tipped Breguet hands in blued steel. Sporting a sapphire-crystal caseback, and water resistant to 3 bar (30m), this model is available with a black satin strap with diamond-set folding clasp, or a rose gold bracelet.

Reine De Naples 8918

The Reine de Naples 8918 (Ref. 8918BB/28/964 D00D) features expertly applied grand feu enamel on its dial, highlighting its delicate oval shape. Against this immaculate background, the stylised Arabic numerals appear in celestial blue enamel, as does the signature of the house and the words ‘Émaillé Grand Feu’. The alligator leather strap, fitted with a folding buckle set with 28 diamonds, further echoes these heavenly hues, while the circumference of the bezel and the dial flange is adorned with 117 diamonds surrounding this composition in white gold.

The painstaking grand feu enamel technique – in which the dial is heated at a temperature above 800° Celsius – creates both a unique grain pattern and immutable colours. By contrast, the off-centre hours chapter features dots, diamond-shaped markers, and fleurs-de- lis, punctuated by a pear-shaped diamond at 6 o’clock, while a briolette-cut diamond lends a touch of sparkle to the crown at 4 o’clock. Turn the white-gold, finely fluted case over, and the sapphire- crystal caseback reveals the self-winding manufacture calibre 537/3, which has a power reserve of 45 hours.

Breguet also adds fresh sparkle to another Reine de Naples 8918 model (Ref. 8918BB/5P/964 D00D) by incorporating a touch of sultry crimson. Here, the Arabic numerals appear in dazzling garnet on the white mother-of-pearl hours chapter. In addition, a cabochon-cut ruby adorns the fluted crown at 4 o’clock, while the gorgeous red alligator leather strap comes complete with a buckle set with 26 diamonds (weighing approximately 0.12 carats).

Reine De Naples 8938

Distinguished by a delicate snow setting on the dial, which imbues it with both luminosity and splendor, the self-winding Reine de Naples 8938 is unmatched in its brilliance. The ‘snow’ technique employed here calls for great dexterity and unwavering patience on the part of the gem setter, as it requires different sized stones to be meticulously placed across the dial. Against this luminous backdrop the traditional numerals and the moon-tipped hands seem to dance, while an off-centre, natural white mother-of-pearl hours chapter rests below at 6 o’clock.

The setting continues on the dial flange, the bezel, and the brilliant-cut diamond lug, and it can also be seen on the rare and sophisticated cutting of the crown’s briolette-cut diamond. The case itself, meanwhile, measures just 36.5 x 28.45mm, has a water- resistance of up to 3 bar (30m), and offers an impressive 45-hour power reserve. The Reine de Naples 8938 is available in white gold (Ref. 8938BB/8D/964 DD0D), with a beautiful blue leather bracelet adorned with a gold triple blade folding clasp set with 28 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.16 carats). It is also available in rose gold, with an attractive orange leather bracelet (Ref. 8938BR/8D/964 DD0D).

Reine De Naples 8998

With the Reine de Naples 8998, known as the “Jour/Nuit” model (Ref. 8998BB/11/874 D00D), Breguet brings to life the enchanted dance of the sun and the moon as they strive to meet. To achieve this, the company conceived a patented movement with a unique type of indication on two dials, one for the traditional hours and minutes, the other to stage the complication showing the hours of day and night. A disc of lapis lazuli represents the sky, encrusted with clouds of white mother-of-pearl, golden stars, and a moon of engraved titanium. Of course, for many the true star is the sun, symbolised by the facetted rim of the balance wheel that throws out rays of light. As the sun goes on its daylong tour, it passes beneath the steel bridge supporting the mechanism, meeting the hands for the hours and minutes and reaching its zenith facing the onlooking titanium moon.

The 18k white gold case measures 40.05 x 32mm, with a bezel and dial flange set with 143 diamonds (approx. 1.45 carats), and a crown set with a briolette diamond (approx. 0.26 carats). The dial in 18k gold – silvered and engine-turned in flame and barleycorn patterns – is individually numbered and signed Breguet, with hours chapter in Roman numerals, the day/night indicator in Arabic numerals, and open-tipped hands in polished steel. This self-winding movement offers an incredible 57 hours power reserve, while the delicate satin strap comes with a three-blade clasp. Also available in 18k rose gold (Ref. 8998BR/11/874 D00D).