Franck Muller Looks to the Future with the Launch of the Grand Central Tourbillon Flash CX 36

Drawing inspiration from imagined automobiles of the future, the new Grand Central Tourbillon Flash is a ground-breaking timepiece that combines unorthodox design with the first-class engineering that has helped cement Franck Muller as a leader in the world of haute horlogerie.

The House of Franck Muller was established in 1991 as a collaborative venture between master watchmaker Franck Muller, and watchmaking specialist and entrepreneur, Vartan Sirmakes.

From then until now, the Franck Muller name has grown to become one of the most acclaimed in the world of contemporary watchmaking because of the brand’s focus on combining bold design with technical prowess to create watches that house innovative complications, the majority of which are produced in-house at the Franck Muller Manufacture in Genthod, Switzerland.

Reaffirming this mission to continue pushing the boundaries of watchmaking, this month Franck Muller unveiled the Grand Central Tourbillon Flash CX 36, a futuristic take on its iconic Grand Central Tourbillon that was introduced to the market as the world’s first tonneau-shaped centre tourbillon watch.

Eye-catching and sporty in its attitude, the timepiece boasts a microblasted matte black brass dial that is simultaneously minimalist yet audacious for several reasons, but most notably because at its heart sits a centrally placed tourbillon that is a result of over a year of meticulous research and development.

Undeniably the pièce de résistance of the entire watch, the tourbillon is framed by hour and minute hands that have been innovatively placed around the central tourbillon cage, which draws even more attention to the complexity of the watch’s movement, or what Franck Muller refers to as an ‘ingenious stacking of complications.’

Furthermore, replacing the distinctive applied numerals that have become synonymous with the House of Franck Muller are bright, vibrantly coloured indices that point toward the centre of the watch. The tourbillon’s cage bridge also incorporates a striking neon arrow, which orbits around the mechanism to demonstrate the passing of the seconds.

Both the indices and the arrow’s tip have been crafted from intensely coloured polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) that glows under light – offering plenty of luminescence under blue light specifically. PMMA is also often used in the automotive industry, another nod to how the timepiece channels design codes inspired by cars of the future.

These colours also look extra electric against the matte black dial and watch’s titanium features, with this contrast enhancing the timepiece’s legibility. Moreover, the white skeleton hands are coated in ‘SuperLuminova,’ a unique fluorescent material that is charged by light which ensures the watch can be easily read during any time of day or night.

Adding further emphasis to the tourbillon, the watch features a Cintrée Curvex CX case crafted out of carbon (an ultramodern iteration of the Curvex CX that originally debuted in 2021) as well as a blackened titanium bezel. The two-tone nature of the bezel adds even more depth to the complex dial while also highlighting the signature curves of the watch.

Beyond the revamped case, another design inclusion that elevates the watch’s visual splendour is its sapphire crystal that extends all the way to the timepiece’s lugs. The Grand Central Tourbillon Flash CX 36 has the most curved profile of any other Franck Muller watch in existence as a result of an innovative, newly introduced technique that allows the glass to be fixed at 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock.

Under its ‘hood,’ the watch houses an impressive self-winding movement. Labelled the ‘MVT FM CX 36T-CTR,’ the automatic movement boasts a sunray-brushed eccentric micro rotor, offers a beat rate of 18,000 vibrations per hour, and has a significant four-day power reserve.

To further highlight the feat of engineering that allowed this movement to come to fruition, the artists employed by the House of Franck Muller have included several embellishments to add even more dynamism to the movement.

These include a Côtes de Genève decoration on its bridges, circular graining on the plate and wheels, diamond polishing on the sinks, and chamfering on the bridges, springs, and rotor. These elements can be viewed and appreciated through the watch’s distinct sapphire caseback.

The Grand Central Tourbillon Flash CX 36 is available in three vibrant colourways: blazing orange, neon green, and electric blue. It also features a matching neon strap made of nylon with a calf leather underside that underlines its sporty aesthetic while still promising comfort and durability.

