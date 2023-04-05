Girard-Perregaux’s Two New Releases From the Laureato Stable Continue the Tradition of the Inaugural 1975 Model

When Girard-Perregaux released the inaugural version of the Laureato in 1975, its masterful blend of different shapes proved distinctive, yet harmonious. Two new releases from the Laureato stable – Laureato Absolute Light & Shade and Laureato Absolute Light & Fire – now continue this proud tradition.

Founded in 1791, Girard-Perregaux is one of the oldest fine watchmaking manufactures still in operation. Indeed, the firm’s history is dotted with exceptional creations that skillfully blend aesthetics and functionality. These models include the iconic Laureato, created in 1975, as well as the legendary Tourbillon ‘With Three Gold Bridges’, a watch that made the invisible visible, transforming bridges from just a technical element to an integral part of the timepiece – a first in watchmaking. Girard-Perregaux’s place at the vanguard of horological innovation is confirmed by over 100 recorded patents, together with numerous prizes and distinctions.

It remains one of the few watchmakers to retain Manufacture status for over two centuries by mastering all the required horological skills in-house and making watches infused with a notable degree of authenticity.While Girard-Perregaux respects its heritage, it continues to look ahead, embracing new technologies, state of the art materials, and fresh takes on iconic shapes. Case in point: the Laureato Absolute Light & Shade and Laureato Absolute Light & Fire going on sale this month worldwide in all authorised Girard-Perregaux retailers, including PMT The Hourglass in Thailand.

Since the inaugural version of the Laureato in 1975, the model has masterfully united contrasting elements to glorious effect. Housed in a metallised sapphire crystal case, the Laureato Absolute Light & Shade juxtaposes curves and lines, modernity and tradition and, lastly, aesthetics and functionality. Girard-Perregaux has also created a special reference featuring a distinctive translucent red case to mark the advent of the Chinese New Year earlier this year: the Laureato Absolute Light & Fire, limited to only 18 pieces.

Over the years, Girard-Perregaux has introduced new complications and worked with a variety of materials and colours, but the Laureato has always remained instantly recognisable and has always retained its timeless looks. In 2019, the Swiss watchmaker unveiled the Laureato Absolute line. Many of the Laureato’s recognisable design codes were carried over to this bolder interpretation of the 1975 model, including the legendary octagonal bezel sat atop a circular ring. However, the Laureato Absolute line also incorporated an integrated rubber strap, along with many additional changes – some more subtle than others – ultimately contributing to the contemporary appearance of the Laureato collection.

Now, Girard-Perregaux is unveiling the new Laureato Absolute Light & Shade, a model that draws on the maison’s amassed watchmaking know-how and employs its vast expertise working with innovative materials. Measuring 44mm in diameter, the case of this latest model is made from metallised sapphire crystal, endowing the watch with a fascinating brilliance. On one hand, the model exhibits a visually light appearance and bestows transparency, while conversely it looks dark and reflective. This visual lightness is accompanied by a low mass of just 85 grams. Throughout its composition, the watch juxtaposes contrasting characteristics, distinguishing this contemporary expression of fine watchmaking as quite unique.

The new Laureato Absolute Light & Shade reveals its movement to glorious effect, courtesy of its sapphire crystal case. The mainplate of the in-house movement, the Calibre GP01800-1143, is octagonal-shaped, a respectful nod to the Laureato’s famous bezel. The skeletonised movement furthermore reveals a plethora of parts normally hidden from view, providing a fascinating vista of curves and lines enriched with pockets of light and shade. The barrel is open-worked, affording sight of the mainspring in various degrees of tension. Likewise, the balance wheel can be seen oscillating to-and-fro in a bewitching dance.

The gold oscillating weight is also open-worked, inviting the wearer to admire the bridges below. Upholding Girard-Perregaux’s reputation for refined finishing, the NAC-treated bridges and mainplate incorporate sandblasting, traits-tirés, circular satin finishing and bevelling, with no less than 55 hand-polished inner angles.

Powerful and elegant, open-worked hour and minute hands ensure excellent readability. A three-dimensional ring sitting between the bezel and the movement, plays host to the GP logo at 12 o’clock and the remaining 11 indexes. Two black, PVD-treated titanium lugs are integrated within the case, uniting the watch head with a black rubber strap. This arrangement not only looks modern, but also ensures the strap is optimally positioned on the wrist, thereby conferring impressive wearer comfort. The lugs incorporate satin- finished surfaces with polished angles.

The strap is made from FKM rubber, a material that delivers superior suppleness and resistance when contrasted with conventional rubber. In order to further heighten the visual allure of the strap, its appearance is enriched with a fabric effect façade. The buckle is fitted with a micro-adjustment system, allowing the wearer to fine-tune the union between the strap and their wrist. The crown, meanwhile, is made of polished and sandblasted PVD-treated titanium, echoing the appearance of the lugs.

A homage to the Chinese New Year, the new Laureato Light & Fire reveals a deep and captivating red colour – an intense red that plays with light, like the burning embers of a flame. The model shares much in common with the Laureato Absolute Light & Shade but is housed in a new polycrystalline material named YAG. Similar to sapphire crystal, this translucent material is hard and scratch-resistant, but also offers a variety of dark shades. This latter characteristic was particularly important to the maison’s design team who were keen to dress the limited-edition timepiece in a deep red vibrant hue, a colour that evokes thoughts of energy, vitality and prosperity.

